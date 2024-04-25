Legendary X-Men artist Jim Lee reveals first new Marvel work since ’90s

Prolific comic book artist Jim Lee is illustrating Marvel Characters for the first time in years on two upcoming omnibus covers.

Jim Lee is one of the most iconic comic book creators of all time. His artwork has defined generations of work and is behind some of the most beloved and important X-Men stories of the modern era. Lee’s blockbuster art is responsible, in one way or another, for things like X-Men ’97.

He jumped ship to DC Comics in 2000, though, starting as an artist on Batman titles before moving into more editorial-focused roles. He still drops crisp, fresh art from time to time, and his latest reveal was a particularly special occasion.

Article continues after ad

That’s because Lee will be doing the cover art for two massive, long-requested upcoming omnibus releases, Marvel vs. DC Omnibus and Marvel vs. DC: The Amalgam Age Omnibus. He surprised fans, sharing the art to his Instagram page, which features his first work on Marvel characters since he left the company following 1996’s Heroes Reborn.

Article continues after ad

Both Marvel vs. DC and Amalgam Universe are quintessential Marvel and DC crossovers that fans have been hoping to receive for years. However, the complicated publishing rights of the dual-owned properties means they’ve been out of print for years prior to this recent announcement.

Article continues after ad

As for Lee, he’s found remarkable success at DC Comics, having been promoted to President in May of 2023. He’s also the company’s publisher and Chief Creative Officer. That hasn’t stopped Marvel from reportedly wanting to rekindle some of that old magic, though, with Marvel reportedly trying to convince him to return for the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch.

Both DC vs. Marvel Omnibus and DC vs. Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus hit stands August 6.