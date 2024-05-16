X-Men ’97 Season 2: Which mutants could appear?

The X-Men ’97 finale had its share of shocking moments, but it also teased the future. It’s possible we’ve been shown hints for returning characters and new X-Men mutants in X-Men ’97 Season 2.

The set-up comes in the form of Forge’s board at the end of the episode. With the X-Men missing after the destruction of Asteroid M, Forge has spent months on the hunt for any sign of their survival.

While it’s revealed by Bishop that the X-Men are actually lost in time, Forge has found quite a few potential mutant replacements. Some are characters who have already appeared, while others will be making their debut in this animated universe.

While you’re still waiting for Season 2, here’s a look at everyone on Forge’s list, as well as a few guesses as to all the new mutants who may appear in X-Men ’97 Season 2.

Colossus

Marvel Comics Fan favorite Colossus is one of the most formidable beings in the Marvel Universe.

A mutant who hails from Russia, Colossus is a member of the second X-Men team formed in Giant-Size X-Men #1.

He previously appeared in two Season 1 episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series but never formally joined the X-Men. Fans today probably best know him for his appearances in the Deadpool movies.

Dust

Marvel Comics Dust made history as the first X-Man from Afghanistan.

Hailing from Afghanistan, Dust is a mutant with the power to control and transform her body into sand. Though she was created long after X-Men: The Animated Series went off the air, she was a recurring character in 2009’s Wolverine and the X-Men.

Dust is a new character who has been teased a few times throughout X-Men ’97, appearing not only on Forge’s board but also on a newspaper clipping in the series premiere.

Magik

Marvel Comics Magik is a sorcerer whose power rivals even Doctor Strange.

The sister of Colossus, Illyana Rasputin, is a mutant with the power to teleport via “stepping discs.” After some time trapped in Limbo, she’s also the possessor of the Soulsword, an occasional ruler of hell, and one of the Marvel Universe’s most powerful sorcerers.

In more recent years in the comics, Illyana has been a confidant to Cyclops, serving as his right hand and the war general of his Extinction Team.

Iceman

Marvel Comics Founding X-Man Iceman is as cool as they come.

Bobby Drake is one of the founding members of the X-Men. He has the power to create sub-zero temperatures and encase his body in a layer of pure ice.

Iceman previously appeared in a handful of X-Men: The Animated Series episodes, in which he fought against the government-sponsored team X-Factor, believing they had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, Polaris.

Havok

Marvel Comics Havok is the brother to Cyclops and long-time leader of X-Factor.

Cyclops’ brother, Havok, only appears in one episode of X-Men: The Animated Series as the leader of X-Factor and Polaris’ new lover.

At the time of that episode, Cyclops and Havok were unaware they were brothers. In modern comic stories, Havok was briefly an Avenger to serve as the counter to his brother’s revolutionary X-Men team. He’s currently the prince of Limbo alongside his lover and former sister-in-law, Madelyne Pryor.

Exodus

Marvel Comics Exodus is a nigh-immortal, Omega-level telepath.

Exodus is one of Magneto’s Acolytes and a mutant who has omega-level telekinetic powers. In many stories, his powers are shown to match, if not rival, the likes of Xavier and Jean Grey.

Exodus was briefly allied with Apocalypse in the 12th century. However, after betraying Apocalypse, he was left trapped in a crypt for centuries. Most recently, he was a member of Krakoa’s Quiet Council and underwent something of a redemption arc under Hope Summers’ guidance.

Shadowcat

Second Dinner / Marvel Kitty Pryde is one of the most beloved X-Men characters of the modern era.

Perhaps the most interesting face on the board, Shadowcat is a long-time X-Man who joined the team shortly after The Dark Phoenix Saga. She has the ability to phase through objects, allowing her to walk through walls and float on air.

Shadowcat may be one of the most beloved X-Men characters ever, and she has the tenure to prove it. She’s been a student, a teacher, a leader, and even, at times, an anti-hero. Though she never appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series, she was a lead character in the previous pilot, Pryde of the X-Men.

Emma Frost

Marvel Comics Emma Frost is a former X-Men villain turned ally and Cyclops’ former lover.

The White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma Frost may be the most surprising addition to the board. She’s one of the few listed who had already appeared this season, and her appearance here is clearly updated to match her more current design.

Though Emma started out as a villain in the comics, she’s long turned around as an X-Man. She notably broke up Cyclops and Jean’s marriage, entering into a long-term relationship with Cyclops that lasted until his death.

Apocalypse’s Horsemen

Marvel Comics Many notable X-Men characters, including Angel, Gambit, and Wolverine, have been Apocalypse’s Horsemen.

There’s a lot going on with the various X-Men characters at the end of the season. It all built up to a tease of Apocalypse, which means his Horsemen are likely not far behind.

The Horsemen of Apocalypse are typically augmented to be stronger in some way and prove to be deadly threats to the X-men. Several big-name characters have been members, including Gambit, Wolverine, Archangel, the Hulk, Sunfire, and Polaris.

Onslaught

Marvel Comics Onslaught nearly destroyed the Marvel Universe, were it not for a rally by the Avengers.

All roads almost certainly lead to the arrival of Onslaught. Debuting in the 1996 event of the same name, Onslaught is a psionic entity created by the mental backlash of Xavier shutting down Magneto’s mind, resulting in both their darker impulses merging into one being.

Onslaught is notable not just for how he nearly defeated the X-Men but for the circumstances of his defeat, which saw most of Marvel’s non-mutant heroes seemingly die. In reality, they were shunted to an alternate reality, where they spent a year in the rebooted timeline Heroes Reborn.

Other characters and new mutants who could be in X-Men ’97 Season 2

While some may seem like a long shot, plenty of other characters could potentially appear in Season 2 of X-Men ’97.

Many other characters from the original X-Men: The Animated Series have not appeared in the revival yet, including Banshee, Juggernaut, and Lady Deathstrike.

Some characters are also teased and may wind up to be more important than they appear. In particular, the older character seen in the finale’s alternate future, Mother Askani, is actually Rachel Summers, an alternate timeline daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey.

There’s also the potential for future teams. With Roberto/Sunspot joining the X-Men and the tease of Illyana/Magik, it may be X-Men ’97 introduces Xavier’s second mutant team, the New Mutants.

X-Men ’97 has also heavily hinted at the return of X-Factor, as much of Forge’s backstory in the show is tied to them.

Given the multiple cameos and the seeming continuation of the ’90s Marvel Animated Universe, it’s always possible we’ll see the return of other characters from those shows, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man.

Fans will just have to wait for X-Men 97 Season 2 to learn what new mutants will show up, though they hopefully won’t have to wait long. If you’re feeling impatient though, you can read up on all the X-Men ’97 Easter eggs we could find, the comics that inspired X-Men ”97, or read about the ten best X-Men comics.