Marvel Comics Ultimate Spider-Man – New origin, villains & more

After over a decade, the Ultimate Universe is finally back. Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Spider-Man before its 2024 relaunch.

Perhaps the most surprising news of 2023 was the relaunch of the Ultimate Universe at the hands of acclaimed comic writer Jonathan Hickman.

Ultimate Invasion set the stage for the relaunch, presenting a new universe built in the image of The Maker, an evil version of Reed Richards.

The new universe presents seemingly infinite possibilities, but the most exciting may be its brand-new Ultimate Spider-Man. Before the series’ long-anticipated relaunch, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Ultimate Spider-Man?

The original Ultimate Comics was designed to introduce Marvel characters who weren’t bogged down by decades of continuity. The first take on Ultimate Spider-Man was a younger Peter Parker, who was around 15 years old.

Eventually, Peter dies fighting Green Goblin, and Miles Morales becomes the new Ultimate Spider-Man. Though Peter is later revealed to have survived thanks to the OZ formula that mutated the spider that bit him, the Ultimate Universe ends before his story can continue.

Marvel Comics The new Spider-Man is older and married.

In the new continuity, The Maker manipulated history, preventing the mutated spider from biting Peter. As a result, he’s now a grown man with no powers. He’s lived an ordinary life and is married to Mary Jane, with whom he has two children.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 is scheduled to hit shelves on January 10, 2024. The book will be written by Jonathan Hickman (House of X, Ultimate Invasion) with art by Marco Checchetto (Daredevil, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters).

In addition to a short trailer showcasing art, Marvel has released an official solicitation.

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE! Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics! After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility? Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

Ultimate Spider-Man has already killed major players

Perhaps the most shocking set-up for Ultimate Spider-Man came in the pages of the prelude story, Ultimate Universe. That book saw the new Ultimates, consisting of Iron Lad, Doctor Doom, Thor, and Lady Sif, recovering catalysts The Maker had stolen to change history.

Marvel Comics May Parker, as well as Norman & Emily Osborn, are already casualties of the new Ultimate Universe.

In the process, they draw the attention of The Maker’s council, who move to attack. They use a powerful orbital laser. Iron Lad moves to counter it to save the Ultimates, but there appears to be a devastating side effect.

In the book’s final pages, the list of those who died in the explosion is run down on a news report. Among the dead are May Parker, Norman Osborn, and Emily Osborn, radically changing the status quo and potential supporting cast for Ultimate Spider-Man.

Ultimate Green Goblin gets a new look for Ultimate Comics relaunch

In addition to a new Spider-Man, Marvel has confirmed a new Ultimate Green Goblin.

Marvel Comics The new Spider-Man also brings with him a new Green Goblin.

The original Ultimate Green Goblin, who appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was a subversion of the 616 Goblin. He was a much more demonic creature who underwent a physical transformation, as opposed to wearing a costume.

The new one again subverts everything. Rather than a physical transformation or an ornate costume, he’s wearing some fairly non-descript green armor with purple highlights to emulate the original suit’s design. The identity of the new Green Goblin has yet to be revealed.

That’s all we have for now on Ultimate Spider-Man #1. For more Marvel Comics & Spider-Man news, be sure to stick with Dexerto.

