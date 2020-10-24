 Forza Horizon 4 player turns Ferrari 599 Evo into a plane with crazy mod - Dexerto
Forza Horizon 4 player turns Ferrari 599 Evo into a plane with crazy mod

Published: 24/Oct/2020 7:12 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 8:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Forza Horizon 4 Stunt Jump Plane
Microsoft Studios / YouTube: One-GM

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 is all about pushing the envelope and watching it bend, but one player kicked it to a whole new level when they took the skies in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo and made it seem like a plane.

Forza Horizon 4 is the pinnacle when it comes to racing games. It’s visually stunning, the gameplay is smooth, and it has an enormous catalog of cars, vehicles, and racetracks. The list goes on and on.

However, what makes it truly remarkable is the sheer level of customization. Players can change everything from air-filters, clutch, engines, and manifolds to suspension and tires. It’s an excellent system with a lot of depth.

Naturally, this means there is a lot of room for creativity, and no two vehicles will be the same. Players love to create and share their cars with the broader Forza Horizon 4 community.  They also love to share videos of insane stunt jumps and other incredible feats too.

One player decided to take it a step further and mix the two after posting an incredible video of them going airborne in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo. “First test jump with new tune went well…” they said.

Sure, it might not be realistic. But there’s something poetic about seeing a souped-up Ferrari Evo spread its wings and fly like an eagle.

Plus, it’s even better when it happens in a dewy morning sky with snowy mountain ranges in the background. 

Sadly, the car went way too high for the game to recognize it as a legitimate stunt challenge. In other words, it didn’t break any records, and the player wasn’t rewarded for their efforts.

Forza Horizon 4 Stunt Jump Plane
Microsoft Studios
The Ferrari 599 Evo is one of the fastest cars in the game.

Still, it blew the minds of everyone else in the thread and generated a bit of hype. That’s what truly matters in the end, right?

Unfortunately, the original poster remained tight-lipped on the specific details of the tune, even though people were desperate to know.

Thankfully, one user pointed others in the direction of what it might have been. “Just get the 599xx Evo and go to the tunes menu and look for the highest rated one that has top speed or something in the name,” they said.

Forza Horizon 4 Tune Plane

It’s impossible to know whether that’s the same tune as the one used in the video.

However, it does seem like the Ferrari Evo is quite a beast, so it might still be enough for others to follow in the footsteps of the original poster and take to the skies.

Forza Horizon 4 Backstage cars list, location & passes

Published: 23/Oct/2020 16:49

by Kieran Bicknell
Horizon Backstage Area

Forza Forza Horizon

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 saw a number of updates and changes implemented, with one of the biggest being the introduction of Horizon Backstage. We explain how to access this new area, and give a rundown of all the cars available. 

The Forza Backstage area was added to Forza Horizon 4 as part of the Series 28 update on October 13, 2020.

Allowing players access to exclusive, ultra-rare, and hard-to-find cars, the Backstage area is an exciting new addition to the game. Along with making it easier to find such rare cars, it also makes them far more accessible, as each featured vehicle only costs one ‘Backstage Pass’ rather than millions of credits.

Horizon Backstage LocationHorizon Backstage is located behind the main Horizon Festival stage.

How to access Horizon Backstage

Forza Horizon 4 Backstage can be accessed much the same as the ‘Autoshow’ in the game.

Players can either drive to the physical location found behind the main Horizon Festival Stage, or access via the ‘Autoshow’ menu.

You can also access the area via the pause menu, by selecting “Horizon Backstage” under the ‘Cars’ tab.

Horizon Backstage Car ListEach car costs 1 Backstage Pass, and is limited to one per player.

Forza Horizon 4 Backstage Passes

Each vehicle in the Backstage area is available for purchase by players. Instead of the usual method of obtaining cars via in-game credits or Forzathon points, each vehicle costs 1x Backstage Pass.

These passes are awarded to players once they reach certain milestones in Festival event playlists. Passes are not specific to particular cars, and can be used for any vehicles featured in the backstage area.

Players can also accumulate passes, as they do not have an expiry date. It is important to note, however, that each featured car is limited to only one per player.

Horizon Backstage car votingThe Forza Horizon 4 community has the opportunity to vote which cars make it to Backstage.

Horizon Backstage cars

The cars featured in Horizon Backstage are chosen via community vote. From what we can see, previous cars stick around after their initial period, and currently, players are able to access Backstage featured cars from the previous seven days.

Currently available Horizon Backstage cars:

  • 1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190
  • 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evo
  • 1965 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Hoonicorn Mustang
  • 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
  • 1970 Porsche 914/6
  • 2018 Honda Civic Type R
  • 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
  • 2001 TVR Tuscan S