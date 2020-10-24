Forza Horizon 4 player turns Ferrari 599 Evo into a plane with crazy mod - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 4 is all about pushing the envelope and watching it bend, but one player kicked it to a whole new level when they took the skies in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo and made it seem like a plane.

Forza Horizon 4 is the pinnacle when it comes to racing games. It’s visually stunning, the gameplay is smooth, and it has an enormous catalog of cars, vehicles, and racetracks. The list goes on and on.

However, what makes it truly remarkable is the sheer level of customization. Players can change everything from air-filters, clutch, engines, and manifolds to suspension and tires. It’s an excellent system with a lot of depth.

Naturally, this means there is a lot of room for creativity, and no two vehicles will be the same. Players love to create and share their cars with the broader Forza Horizon 4 community. They also love to share videos of insane stunt jumps and other incredible feats too.

One player decided to take it a step further and mix the two after posting an incredible video of them going airborne in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo. “First test jump with new tune went well…” they said.

Sure, it might not be realistic. But there’s something poetic about seeing a souped-up Ferrari Evo spread its wings and fly like an eagle.

Plus, it’s even better when it happens in a dewy morning sky with snowy mountain ranges in the background.

Sadly, the car went way too high for the game to recognize it as a legitimate stunt challenge. In other words, it didn’t break any records, and the player wasn’t rewarded for their efforts.

Still, it blew the minds of everyone else in the thread and generated a bit of hype. That’s what truly matters in the end, right?

Unfortunately, the original poster remained tight-lipped on the specific details of the tune, even though people were desperate to know.

Thankfully, one user pointed others in the direction of what it might have been. “Just get the 599xx Evo and go to the tunes menu and look for the highest rated one that has top speed or something in the name,” they said.

It’s impossible to know whether that’s the same tune as the one used in the video.

However, it does seem like the Ferrari Evo is quite a beast, so it might still be enough for others to follow in the footsteps of the original poster and take to the skies.