 Hilarious Forza Horizon 4 glitch sends cars into the stratosphere - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Hilarious Forza Horizon 4 glitch sends cars into the stratosphere

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:19

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit: u/CheaterDust

Share

Forza Horizon

Despite being two years old, Forza Horizon 4 still continues to throw up random glitches and bugs. Thankfully, most of them are hilarious one-off incidents, such as this glitch which occurred during a race. 

Most players of racing games such as Forza Horizon 4 have never considered blending the game with others such as Flight Simulator. However, the Mercedes-AMG G63 featured in the video below may have had a taster of what a collaboration between the two games may look like.

Glitches still regularly show up in Forza Horizon despite the game being around two years old. Many are posted to subreddits such as r/forza and r/forzahorizon, which is exactly how this video by user CheaterDust was discovered.

FH4 Mercedes X Class
YouTube: SlapTrain
The Mercedes X Class was added to Forza Horizon during Series 8.

Forza Horizon 4 jump glitch

The glitch itself seems to have randomly occurred as a result of the G63 colliding with another car while in mid-air.

CheaterDust captured the screen recording while in a race, with his Mercedes X-Class taking on what appears to be the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Having drifted around a corner and through the checkpoint seen in the video, the two vehicles racing head-to-head enter into a rutted cross-country section of the circuit.

Once upon the rough terrain, the two vehicles gain ‘airtime’ from the jumps, and collide in mid-air. This seems to trigger a glitch in the game which sent the G63 flying into the air.

Yeet from r/forza

Since it was an AI vehicle there was no first-person footage from the G-Wagon of the incident, but even CheaterDust doesn’t seem to be able to believe what happened.

Having sent the G63 safely into the stratosphere, the Redditor keeps checking back to see if the car lands again. Eventually, after around six seconds, the Mercedes crashes back down to earth.

As if the damage from the glitch wasn’t enough to put the car out of the race, the G63 also dropped back several places in the race.

According to the poster, this glitch isn’t possible to replicate with another ‘human’ player, and can only happen to AI cars. Whether it is an issue with the physics engine or the AI engine specifically is unclear, but the results are undeniably hilarious.

Cars

Logan Paul’s custom car collection has to be seen to be believed

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:35

by Kieran Bicknell
Logan Paul Car Collection
Instagram: @loganpaul

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has risen to fame as one of the most prominent YouTubers and online personalities of the 21st Century. His success brings financial rewards, and his growing exotic car collection reflects this. 

YouTuber and online personality Logan Paul is no stranger to the spotlight. Along with his brother Jake Paul, he is now one of the best-known content creators on the planet.

While not all of his news features are for the right reason, his success is undeniable with 22 million + followers. His car collection reflects this, and contains some very unusual and unique vehicles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IT’S FINISHED!!! Three months of customization and “The Cool Bus” is finally complete 😈 We turned a regular, boring school bus into the most ridiculously obnoxious and savage content machine in the United States. It’s not a head turner – it’s a god damn neck breaker… AND IT BANGS, @WestCoastCustoms y’all killed it 🔥🔥🔥 FEATURES: Smart glass (automatic window tint), 30 interior speakers, electric winch, color changing LED lights, toilet, microwave, kitchen, hammock on the inside, 50 inch flatscreen with Apple TV & wifi, two @Lovesac beanbags, air conditioning, an intercom system and a bunch of other dope stuff 😂🙌🏼 (p.s. swipe over and check out the tires, always plug, Merch link in bio YEET)

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on

Logan Paul’s car collection

One of the best-known vehicles in Logan’s collection is his Mercedes G-Class G500 4×4 squared. While that may be a mouthful of a name, it is an undeniably impressive bit of kit.

Despite being dramatically styled from the factory, Logan took his 4×4 squared one step further and sent it to RDB LA for a number of personal customizations. Dubbed ‘The Yeti’ once completed, the imposing jeep was fitted with a massive snowplow – the first in the world to receive such treatment.

Alongside his ‘Yeti’ Logan also has another standout custom vehicle – the ‘Cool Bus’. A fully customized and kitted-out ex-school bus, this isn’t a regular vehicle for Logan but is instead used a way of promoting his merch.

Featuring a custom teal blue wrap, pumped-up sound system, heavy-duty front winch, and custom exhaust system, the Cool Bus is a serious piece of marketing kit.

Logan Paul Polaris Slingshot
Instagram: @loganpaul
His Polaris slingshot is one of his less practical vehicles.

Logan Paul exotic cars

While Logan isn’t one to splash out on expensive supercars in the same way his brother Jake does, he still has some interesting performance cars.

His Dodge Challenger is a V8-engined American ‘muscle car’ that is designed for all-out straight-line speed. While not extensively customized in the way his ‘Cool Bus’ is, Logan appears to wrap it to match his latest merch line designs and uses it as another way of promoting his range.

As well as the Challenger, which was given away to one lucky subscriber earlier this year, Logan also has a Polaris Slingshot for a ‘fun’ car. Purchased as a gift to himself on his birthday, it is likely to just be used as a casual car for fun rather than any serious motoring.

While he may not have the biggest collection in the world, Logan has more unique ways of showing his wealth, such as spending $200k on Pokemon cards. Either way, it is still a very unique collection of vehicles for the YouTube star.