Hilarious Forza Horizon 4 glitch sends cars into the stratosphere - Dexerto

Despite being two years old, Forza Horizon 4 still continues to throw up random glitches and bugs. Thankfully, most of them are hilarious one-off incidents, such as this glitch which occurred during a race.

Most players of racing games such as Forza Horizon 4 have never considered blending the game with others such as Flight Simulator. However, the Mercedes-AMG G63 featured in the video below may have had a taster of what a collaboration between the two games may look like.

Glitches still regularly show up in Forza Horizon despite the game being around two years old. Many are posted to subreddits such as r/forza and r/forzahorizon, which is exactly how this video by user CheaterDust was discovered.

Forza Horizon 4 jump glitch

The glitch itself seems to have randomly occurred as a result of the G63 colliding with another car while in mid-air.

CheaterDust captured the screen recording while in a race, with his Mercedes X-Class taking on what appears to be the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Having drifted around a corner and through the checkpoint seen in the video, the two vehicles racing head-to-head enter into a rutted cross-country section of the circuit.

Once upon the rough terrain, the two vehicles gain ‘airtime’ from the jumps, and collide in mid-air. This seems to trigger a glitch in the game which sent the G63 flying into the air.

Since it was an AI vehicle there was no first-person footage from the G-Wagon of the incident, but even CheaterDust doesn’t seem to be able to believe what happened.

Having sent the G63 safely into the stratosphere, the Redditor keeps checking back to see if the car lands again. Eventually, after around six seconds, the Mercedes crashes back down to earth.

As if the damage from the glitch wasn’t enough to put the car out of the race, the G63 also dropped back several places in the race.

According to the poster, this glitch isn’t possible to replicate with another ‘human’ player, and can only happen to AI cars. Whether it is an issue with the physics engine or the AI engine specifically is unclear, but the results are undeniably hilarious.