AMP’s Agent plans mod to his $500k Ferrari despite fears they will sue him

AMP streamer Agent has revealed that he could be in trouble with Ferrari over his $450k SF90 as he is planning to modify it soon.

Over the years, as online content creation has become a legitimate career choice, we’ve seen plenty of creators splash out on flashy cars.

The AMP crew falls well into that group too, with Fanum having a purple Lamborghini Urus that he’s taken out to show fans. However, he landed himself in trouble with the NYPD back in July as they impounded it for a night.

Article continues after ad

Agent is another AMP star who loves his cars, and has purchased a brand-new Ferrari SF90. He’s also planning to modify it too, however, the Italian car giants aren’t a massive fan of that plan.

“There is a chance I get sued by Ferrari because I will mod the car,” he said during his October 20 stream. “This is not a debate, I mod all my cars. Sometimes Ferrari hates that s*it. I’ve seen them give people cease and desists for doing things to the car they didn’t approve of.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’ll risk the lawsuit because I spent half a million dollars and it’s my f*cking car. So, they’ve gotta be ok with that.”

The Twitch streamer added that he’s ‘unsure’ as to what changes he’s going to make, but he’s planning to modify it once it’s at least six months old.

“I might not change the color, I haven’t decided yet. I’m in love with the color but you’ve seen my body chat, you’ve seen what I like to do, I like my cars aggressive bro,” he added.

Article continues after ad

In terms of punishment, some car collectors have stated that Ferrari will blacklist you from buying a new car if you anger them with modifications and also use it in marketing videos. With Agent likely streaming things, that might get him on Ferrari’s radar as someone to punish.