Forza Horizon 4 Backstage cars list, location & passes - Dexerto

The next Forza Motorsport game promises to be a good one, riding high on the back of Horizon 4’s success. We have all the current information on Forza Motorsport, including the release date, cars, tracks, and more.

As regular players of the popular racing game will know already, the franchise splits its new titles into two different types, with the Motorsport collection focusing on track races and Horizon offering a much more ‘sandbox’ open-world experience.

While Playground Games develop the Horizon games, Turn 10 Studios lead the charge on the Motorsport front. It is important to note that this new iteration of Forza Motorsport is called simply that, not Forza Motorsport 8 as many expected.

If there’s one thing that we know for certain already, it’s that the trailers and in-game graphics will be top of the range, but there’s a lot more to expect than just that.

When is the new Forza Motorsport release date?

If you’re used to taking the wheel in Microsoft Studios’ wildly popular racing game already, you will know that Forza Motorsport is the confirmed name of the developers’ next project and may have a similar release timeframe to normal.

Read More: 7 classic cars GTA Online could add in the future

Typically, Forza games are released at the back end of September, with Horizon 4 released on September 28, 2019, and its predecessor – Motorsport 7 – coming slightly later with an October 3 launch in 2017.

There’s still a chance that this schedule remains with the next game, though a recent leak has suggested that we will see the release date of Forza Motorsport during February 2021 thanks to uncontrollable events during 2020.

Will Forza Motorsport be available on next-gen consoles?

While nothing has been confirmed so far in terms of a release date, there is one thing we do know – the next generation of video game consoles is on the horizon. Forza Motorsport will indeed be available on Xbox Series X, but in traditional Forza style, it will not feature on the Playstation platform.

A brand new Xbox Series X console will be launched for the “holiday” season of 2020. However, due to delays in the production of Forza Motorsport, it won’t feature as a launch title.

Forza Motorsport 5, back in 2013, was one of the first games released on the platform. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see the same happen again this time around.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders

As we already know, Forza Motorsport will make use of next-gen hardware found in the new Xbox consoles. Priced at $499 for the Series X and $299 for the Series S, you can pre-order them now.

Find out how to pre-order the next generation of Xbox consoles here.

Forza Motorsport teaser trailer

Usually, a trailer will be shown off at the annual E3 event, as is tradition for Microsoft Studios. Back in 2018, the Forza Horizon 4 trailer was played at the presser, but it seems that this won’t be occurring with Forza Motorsport.

However, with E3 canceled due to the current global situation, the trailer for Forza has instead been released online. While not giving us too much information, the minute-long teaser trailer does give hints towards new game modes, tracks, and some of the cars that feature in the upcoming Forza Motorsport.

The annual conference, bringing together developers and fans from almost every corner of the industry, was set to take place between June 9 and June 11. With that said, it was impossible for E3 to take place during the crisis.

Does Forza Motorsport have a new game engine?

In one of the most well-publicized leaks yet, it seems that Forza Motorsport will be built on an all-new game engine; Unreal Engine 4. If the rumors reported by XboxMag.Net (in French) are correct, it could shake things up considerably for both future Motorsport and Horizon games.

The inclusion of off-road racing in the upcoming Motorsport game is said to be a particular benefactor of this new game engine.

Forza Motorsport next-gen graphics

It has been confirmed that Forza Motorsport will feature ray tracing, as confirmed by creative director Chris Esaki. He has also stated that players will be able to enjoy impressive visuals across all tracks, games, and environments in the upcoming Forza Motorsport game.

In addition to this, Turn 10 studio architect Chris Tector gave us an insight into how Forza Motorsport will take advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware during an interview with Engadget:

“With the wheels, we no longer have to compromise with those approximations, because they would always end up with this really flat lighting, or there wouldn’t be enough light interaction between the wheel and the brake discs and the fender. It’s a big, complicated, tight space in there, and now, we’re able to actually get a very realistic look to that wheel.”

Prior to the inclusion of onboard ray tracing in the next-gen consoles, Tector said that developers used to mimic lighting effects instead of implementing them fully, utilizing tools such as cube maps and static textures.

Thanks to the new next-gen hardware, it seems that we’ll be able to enjoy fantastic, no-compromise visual effects and graphics across the board.

New Forza Motorsport cars and tracks

As it is still early days in the development of the game, we are yet to receive a full car or track list for the game. That having been said, there have been some obvious inclusions that we can see from the trailers.

You can read our ongoing list of confirmed cars for the new Forza Motorsport here.

Read more: 4 videos that prove cops hate rich supercar owners

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca is an obvious inclusion as this is where the majority of the release trailer is ‘filmed’. Maple Valley Raceway has also been seen in a number of test plays, seemingly confirming its inclusion in the upcoming Forza Motorsport game.

A ‘complete reboot’ of the Forza Motorsport series

With the release date for Forza Motorsport being anywhere from a few months to nearly half a year away depending on which rumors you believe, there have been leaks about new features to expect in the game.

Forza is clearly aiming to go back to their motorsport roots with Forza Motorsport, stripping the number from the title to make it clear that this is a complete series reboot.

Forza Motorsport gameplay features

Features such as dynamic track and tire temperatures have been circulating the rumor mill. This means that tracks will get gradually ‘rubberized’ lap-by-lap as cars pass over and deposit sticky rubber from their tires. This in turn will increase the grip of the track on the racing line.

Read more: Dump truck driver channels their inner Ken Block in viral drifting video

In a world-first for the Forza Motorsport series of games, rallying and off-road races are set to be included. SUVs and off-road vehicles are also meant to play a pivotal part in this area of the game. Race sizes are also set to be increased, which would make genres such as NASCAR significantly more realistic.

Will Forza Motorsport have a new online multiplayer?

Given that the new Forza Motorsport will be competing with the likes of Gran Turismo, Project Cars 3, and Assetto Corsa Competizione; It is likely that the online multiplayer system will also receive a thorough overhaul.

This is one area that Forza has always been criticized. One fan commented on the launch video itself “Can’t wait to get rammed in the first corner in glorious 4K 60 FPS” echoing the feelings of many players worldwide.

Once we have more information, we will update this article accordingly. Until then, you can keep roaring around racetracks in Forza Motorsport 7 on the Xbox One, or exploring England in Forza Horizon 4.