 5 most expensive cars ever owned by athletes: Ronaldo, Pogba, more - Dexerto
5 most expensive cars ever owned by athletes: Ronaldo, Pogba, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:47

by Kieran Bicknell
Floyd Mayweather Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
Instagram: @floydmayweather

Top-rank athletes regularly earn paychecks with seven figures on them, meaning they can afford a ridiculously lavish lifestyle. With a fancy lifestyle comes exotic cars, and the cost of these cars is insane – here are five of the most expensive cars owned by athletes.

If you’re a high-paid celebrity athlete, chances are you’re going to get noticed while out on the street. Therefore, why not be noticed in a flashy, exotic car? Well, that certainly seems to be the mindset for most well-known athletes, with some spending an insane amount of money on their rides.

While it’s not unusual for well-known sports personalities to be driving around in six-figure cars, some famous names take it further than the rest. Here are the five most expensive cars owned by athletes.

5. McLaren P1 – Paul Pogba

Jeremy Clarkson with McLaren P1
YouTube: Top Gear
Jeremy Clarkson once described the P1 as a ‘widowmaker’ due to its insane power.

The lowest-priced car on our list can hardly be considered cheap, considering it comes in at a cool $1.15 million.

That’s the price that Paul Pogba paid for his awesome McLaren P1. The hybrid hypercar is the crown of McLaren’s range, with 903hp.

4. Ferrari LaFerrari – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang LaFerrari
YouTube: All Cars
Aubameyang’s LaFerrari will certainly stand out in a crowd.

Aubameyang is a regular face at the well-known Yiannimize car customization shop in England, and his $1.3m Ferrari LaFerrari didn’t escape the custom treatment.

Wrapped in chrome to complement his Lamborghini Aventador and Lamborghini Huracan Performante, this is one of the most instantly-recognizable cars on our list.

3. Ferrari Enzo – Floyd Mayweather

Ferrari Enzo
YouTube: TheTFJJ
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the most instantly-recognizable cars on the planet.

Floyd is an avid car collector, with no less than three fully-stocked car collections dotted around North America. With a mix of ultra-luxurious Rolls Royces and seven-figure hypercars, Floyd has it all.

One of the most iconic cars in the world is the Ferrari Enzo, and Mayweather just had to have one. Costing around $3 million, his Enzo was sold at auction, likely to make space for more incredible cars.

2. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita – Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
Instagram: @floydmayweather
Floyd’s CCXR is the most expensive car he’s ever owned.

“Money” Mayweather makes his second entrance on this list thanks to his insane cars. Despite having some incredible vehicles in his garages, there is one standout car that he’s owned.

The Jewel in his collection is undoubtedly his Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. This $4.8m hypercar is one of only two in existence. Sadly, Mayweather sold the car, and lost a whopping $2.2 million in the process.

1. Bugatti Centodieci – Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo buys Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti
The Centodieci will be the most expensive in Ronaldo’s hypercar collection, once it’s delivered.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous and well-recognized sports personalities in the world. Naturally, that comes with some big paychecks, which he spends on his extensive car collection.

The most expensive vehicle in his collection hasn’t even been delivered yet: The Bugatti Cendodieci. Costing a whopping $9m, once deliveries start, they will be one of the rarest cars on the planet.

Gaming

How to master Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit’s photo mode

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:27

by Kieran Bicknell

Need for Speed Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With its recent re-release for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Need for Speed (NFS) Hot Pursuit Remastered is targeting a whole new generation of gamers. Thankfully, players can show off the fantastic graphics and vehicles with the game’s photo mode. 

Improved gameplay, built-in DLC packs, and refreshed graphics all play a part in the new remaster of 2010 classic Need For Speed Hot Pursuit. As with the original game, players are able to showcase their cars and races via the in-game photo mode.

While there aren’t quite as many options available as the likes of Forza Horizon, players still have plenty of options at their disposal to create in-game artworks.

Audi TT NFS Hot PursuitPhoto mode is accessed via the pause menu.

Master photo mode in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

While the photo mode settings in NFS Hot Pursuit may be a little alien or confusing to first-time users, once broken down into individual settings they become much clearer. While these are all personal preference, these are the settings that we’ve found the best.

To access photo mode, players can simply pause the game at any time, and select ‘photo mode’ from the menu of options.

Create realistic photos in Need for Speed

With its high-contrast, dramatic graphics it can be tricky to create realistic-looking photos in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Thankfully, we’ve put together a guide to help you out. After a little experimentation, you’ll be shooting realistic photos in no time.

Need For Speed Remastered photo settingsA number of different effects settings are available in photo mode.

First things first, the camera position is the most important part of capturing a good in-game photo in NFS Hot Pursuit Photo mode. Players are able to move their cameras through a full axis of movement, including up/down and tilting the frame left/right for a dramatic look.

Not only can the camera itself move, but you can also zoom in or out of the frame. We’ve found to create the most realistic photos, the camera should be zoomed to about half way for the most realistic effect.

Photo mode effects settings

Now that the image is composed correctly, we can look at moving on to the effects settings. This is where the ‘atmosphere’ of the photo is really created.

Players are able to tweak the exposure, contrast, depth-of-field, motion blur, world color, and more.

Audi TT NFS HP Remaster photo modeMotion Blur can be used to capture speed well.

The main controls are exposure, contrast, and depth of field. Exposure alters the brightness of the image, while contrast adjusts the difference between the light and dark areas of the photo. Finally, depth of field can be used to adjust how much of the background is in focus.

The control levels in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered are a little ‘notchy.’ This requires playing around with to find your unique style: For us, we’ve found the following a great ‘natural’ looking setup:

  • 50% brightness
  • 50% contrast
  • 50-75% motion blur
  • 100% world color
  • 10-20% depth-of-field
  • 50% focal length
  • 0% fish eye strength
  • Show damage set to ‘off’

While the above are the preferred settings that we’ve found work well, we encourage you to play around and find your own style. With so many gorgeous photo mode locations, cars, and modes to choose from, the possibilities are endless.