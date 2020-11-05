5 most expensive cars ever owned by athletes: Ronaldo, Pogba, more - Dexerto

Top-rank athletes regularly earn paychecks with seven figures on them, meaning they can afford a ridiculously lavish lifestyle. With a fancy lifestyle comes exotic cars, and the cost of these cars is insane – here are five of the most expensive cars owned by athletes.

If you’re a high-paid celebrity athlete, chances are you’re going to get noticed while out on the street. Therefore, why not be noticed in a flashy, exotic car? Well, that certainly seems to be the mindset for most well-known athletes, with some spending an insane amount of money on their rides.

While it’s not unusual for well-known sports personalities to be driving around in six-figure cars, some famous names take it further than the rest. Here are the five most expensive cars owned by athletes.

5. McLaren P1 – Paul Pogba

The lowest-priced car on our list can hardly be considered cheap, considering it comes in at a cool $1.15 million.

That’s the price that Paul Pogba paid for his awesome McLaren P1. The hybrid hypercar is the crown of McLaren’s range, with 903hp.

4. Ferrari LaFerrari – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is a regular face at the well-known Yiannimize car customization shop in England, and his $1.3m Ferrari LaFerrari didn’t escape the custom treatment.

Wrapped in chrome to complement his Lamborghini Aventador and Lamborghini Huracan Performante, this is one of the most instantly-recognizable cars on our list.

3. Ferrari Enzo – Floyd Mayweather

Floyd is an avid car collector, with no less than three fully-stocked car collections dotted around North America. With a mix of ultra-luxurious Rolls Royces and seven-figure hypercars, Floyd has it all.

One of the most iconic cars in the world is the Ferrari Enzo, and Mayweather just had to have one. Costing around $3 million, his Enzo was sold at auction, likely to make space for more incredible cars.

2. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita – Floyd Mayweather

“Money” Mayweather makes his second entrance on this list thanks to his insane cars. Despite having some incredible vehicles in his garages, there is one standout car that he’s owned.

The Jewel in his collection is undoubtedly his Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. This $4.8m hypercar is one of only two in existence. Sadly, Mayweather sold the car, and lost a whopping $2.2 million in the process.

1. Bugatti Centodieci – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous and well-recognized sports personalities in the world. Naturally, that comes with some big paychecks, which he spends on his extensive car collection.

The most expensive vehicle in his collection hasn’t even been delivered yet: The Bugatti Cendodieci. Costing a whopping $9m, once deliveries start, they will be one of the rarest cars on the planet.