Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's incredible car collection in pictures - Dexerto

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrities. From voice acting in Disney classics such as Moana to his role as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, he has done it all, and has the car collection to prove it.

Often cited as one of the nicest guys in showbiz, Dwayne Johnson can do everything from supervillain to Disney hero, and is recognized across the world.

From his career as a wrestler to his current status as a Hollywood legend, The Rock has been in the spotlight for much of his life. Thankfully, this pays off; His net worth is reportedly over $200m dollars, a significant portion of which he has spent on his incredible car collection.

The Rock’s supercar collection

One thing that is impossible to ignore about Dwayne Johnson is his size. A walking man-mountain of muscle, his bulk leads to issues when buying cars.

He has been seen with a bright orange McLaren 650s similar to the one in TV show Ballers (which he stars in). One of the few supercars he can fit his frame into, the 650s is certainly one of his less low-key rides.

Along with the 650s, The Rock also reportedly has a Ferrari LaFerrari. Spec’d in white with black accents, the LaFerrari was apparently a gift from the Ballers production team.

While it is unclear whether he can actually fit in this car, it appears he still owns it. This would be a smart move from the star, given that they’re going up in value.

While not technically a supercar, The Rock also owns a black Rolls Royce Wraith. While the Wraith is perfect for luxury travel, this multi-millionaires ‘daily driver’ is something a little less conspicuous.

Dwayne Johnson’s exotic cars

Alongside his supercars, The Rock has a number of exotic – and rather unusual – vehicles in his car collection too.

His daily driver for example isn’t a typically ‘Hollywood’ car. Perfect for traveling in comfort and relative secrecy, The Rock chooses to use his custom Ford F-150 Raptor for daily duties.

When he wants the size and comfort of the Raptor but is happy to forgo the benefits of blending in, he has another incredibly cool truck: The Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6. This insane custom-built truck has over 650hp from its V8 engine, and was a gift to The Rock from the ‘Ballers’ production crew.

Of course, Dwayne has one more trick up his sleeve – his private jet. After all, when you’re as rich as The Rock, who would want to fly economy?