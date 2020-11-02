 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's incredible car collection in pictures - Dexerto
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s incredible car collection in pictures

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:46

by Kieran Bicknell
Instagram: @therock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrities. From voice acting in Disney classics such as Moana to his role as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, he has done it all, and has the car collection to prove it.

Often cited as one of the nicest guys in showbiz, Dwayne Johnson can do everything from supervillain to Disney hero, and is recognized across the world.

From his career as a wrestler to his current status as a Hollywood legend, The Rock has been in the spotlight for much of his life. Thankfully, this pays off; His net worth is reportedly over $200m dollars, a significant portion of which he has spent on his incredible car collection.

The Rock’s supercar collection

One thing that is impossible to ignore about Dwayne Johnson is his size. A walking man-mountain of muscle, his bulk leads to issues when buying cars.

He has been seen with a bright orange McLaren 650s similar to the one in TV show Ballers (which he stars in). One of the few supercars he can fit his frame into, the 650s is certainly one of his less low-key rides.

Dwayne Johnson Car Collection
YouTube: Seb Delanney
The McLaren 650s is one of only two supercars known to be owned by The Rock.

Along with the 650s, The Rock also reportedly has a Ferrari LaFerrari. Spec’d in white with black accents, the LaFerrari was apparently a gift from the Ballers production team.

While it is unclear whether he can actually fit in this car, it appears he still owns it. This would be a smart move from the star, given that they’re going up in value.

While not technically a supercar, The Rock also owns a black Rolls Royce Wraith. While the Wraith is perfect for luxury travel, this multi-millionaires ‘daily driver’ is something a little less conspicuous.

Dwayne Johnson’s exotic cars

Alongside his supercars, The Rock has a number of exotic – and rather unusual – vehicles in his car collection too.

His daily driver for example isn’t a typically ‘Hollywood’ car. Perfect for traveling in comfort and relative secrecy, The Rock chooses to use his custom Ford F-150 Raptor for daily duties.

The Rock Velociraptor
YouTube: Seb Delanney
The Hennessey 6×6 Velociraptor is one of the craziest cars in his collection.

When he wants the size and comfort of the Raptor but is happy to forgo the benefits of blending in, he has another incredibly cool truck: The Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6. This insane custom-built truck has over 650hp from its V8 engine, and was a gift to The Rock from the ‘Ballers’ production crew.

Of course, Dwayne has one more trick up his sleeve – his private jet. After all, when you’re as rich as The Rock, who would want to fly economy?

Hilarious Tesla Model 3 fail shows why autopilot needs serious work

Published: 2/Nov/2020 15:32 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 15:36

by Kieran Bicknell
Tesla Model 3 Self Driving
Tesla

Tesla

Electric car brand Tesla has often been the subject of controversy over their so-called ‘Autopilot’ system. Despite concerns, the full self-driving update has now gone live, and where better to test it than San Francisco’s infamous Lombard Street.

Tesla recently announced that their ‘full self-driving’ update is now live. Costing $10,000 to update, according to Tesla the car is completely capable of driving itself, with minimal human input.

Not surprisingly, things haven’t gone perfectly. Of course, people are taking the name ‘autopilot’ at face value, and not monitoring their car while its on the move. Others have been a little more skeptical of the update, and have chosen to put it through its paces before trusting it entirely.

One such person is Tesla owner and vlogger Tesla Raj, who chose to put his ‘autopilot’ system to the test on the world’s most twisted road – Lombard Street in San Francisco, California.

Tesla Autopilot intervention
YouTube: Tesla Raj
The system still needs human intervention when it doesn’t work correctly.

Tesla Autopilot system failure

Given that the road is tricky enough for humans to navigate due to its tight turns and steep inclines, it would be a true ‘trial by fire’ for the automated Tesla system.

Initially, Raj is confident, saying to his co-pilot “we got this.. it should be good, it should be good right?” However, disaster struck on the first bend.

Going into the corner, the pair were initially excited, and then quickly had that excitement crushed: “It’s doing it, it’s doing it… not it’s not going to do it” exclaimed Raj, as he manually input the correct amount of steering lock.

Tesla’s system may be called ‘Autopilot’ but it still requires human intervention. Not only that, but it also requires hands to be placed on the wheel still while driving.

Watching the self-driving system plot its course, the pair are quick to point out that despite the system “seeing” the corner, it doesn’t calculate the correct amount of steering angle or speed to safely navigate the bend.

As it gets to the bottom of the hill, the car completely freezes. Due to the complex nature of the roads and the junction ahead, the car completely locks up and requires human override.

Despite repeated failures, the Tesla does manage to navigate a couple of the turns unassisted. Reflecting on the challenge, Raj says it didn’t “do bad, considering this is one of the hardest streets [to navigate].”

Given that it struggled with a 15mph residential road, the system clearly has some way to go before it can be completely trusted. Regardless, it is an impressive technological advancement, even if it isn’t ‘polished’ as of yet.