Cristiano Ronaldo's insane supercar collection will blow you away - Dexerto

Cristiano Ronaldo's insane supercar collection will blow you away

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:53 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 15:01

by Kieran Bicknell
Cristiano Ronaldos hypercar collection
Instagram: @cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a sporting legend, and it turns out he’s not too bad at being a car collector either. His collection is one big toy box, ranging from supercars to hypercars and ultra-luxurious rides, worth in excess of $12 million.

World-renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. One of the most famous names in the sport, Ronaldo is a legend among both fans of the sport and outsiders.

With an estimated net worth of around $460 million to his name, Cristiano isn’t shy to spend it on his incredible car collection. With so many different supercars in his fleet, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from this jaw-dropping collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo car collection
Instagram: @cristiano
Ronaldo is a big fan of Ferrari, having owned a number over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s supercar collection

Ronaldo has a plethora of different supercars in his collection. So many in fact, he could have one for every day of the week, and still have a number of cars left in the garage.

One of his most ‘under the radar’ cars is a Chevrolet Camaro. Given that these retail for around $55k, that’s bargain-basement territory for the football star. He also has a Mercedes GLE63s AMG for ‘incognito’ trips, along with a classily spec’d Porsche 911 Turbo, which he bought back in 2016.

Climbing up the supercar ladder, Cristiano has a number of Ferraris in his car collection. He appears to be a big fan of the Italian brand, with a 599 GTO and F12 TDf in his garage. He also had a 599 GTB Fiorano back in the 2000s, but it is unclear whether he still owns this car.

Elsewhere, Ronaldo has a number of individual cars from different brands. A McLaren Senna is one of the most extreme supercars in his collection, while a Lamborghini Aventador offers a more ‘brutish’ taste of high-speed travel for CR7.

Along with his supercars, he has a number of luxurious cars to travel around in style. A Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and Cullinan both feature in his fleet, perfect for wafting around in utter luxury.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hypercars

 

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️

While his supercar collection is mighty impressive, nothing quite compares to the hypercars in Cristiano’s collection. Featuring not one, not two, but three Bugattis, you can tell that the Portuguese star is one of the top-paid footballers on the planet.

His Bugatti Veyron was the first hypercar that he added to his collection. At one time the fastest production car in the world, the Veyron has over 1000hp and can reach a top speed of over 250mph.

Next up was the Bugatti Chiron. Successor to the Veyron, the Chiron cost CR well in excess of $2 million to buy. He also customized this Bugatti, with his trademark ‘CR7’ logo on both the headrests and the exterior of the car.

Finally, the most insane car in his collection is the Bugatti Centodieci. With only ten made, Ronaldo now owns one of the rarest cars in the world. Costing a staggering $9.4 million dollars, it will take pride of place in his collection once it is delivered.

Gaming

Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X

Published: 19/Oct/2020 13:04

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Motorsport complete car guide
YouTube: Xbox

Forza Forza Motorsport

With the upcoming Forza Motorsport still without a confirmed release date, we’ve put together a list of confirmed cars for easy reference. Forza is known for its expansive car collections, so expect many more to be added over the coming months.

The next installment of the well-loved Forza Motorsport franchise has already caused somewhat of a stir by dropping the numeral from its name. In a bid to go back to the ‘roots’ of the game, it will simply be called Forza Motorsport, rather than the expected Forza Motorsport 8.

With a stunning cinematic release trailer, it also looks like the game will have a far more team-based racing structure than previous Forza games. The trailer put a lot of emphasis on garage scenes and characters, hinting at an in-depth career path within Forza Motorsport.

Naturally, there will be plenty of cars on offer for players too. While no confirmed car list has been revealed by Turn 10 studios, we can discern a number of cars from the in-game trailer.

Forza Motorsport confirmed cars

Apollo IE

Apollo IE Forza Motorsport
YouTube: Xbox
The Apollo IE could be the hero car for Forza Motorsport

The Apollo IE is without a doubt the ‘hero’ of the official release trailer. With a brace of them being shown going through the ‘corkscrew’ at Laguna Seca, as well as featuring heavily in the garage scenes, the IE may well be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport.

Powered by a 6.3l V12 engine, the Apollo IE appears in mock-GT3 livery in the Forza Motorsport trailer, and could also form the basis of the potential in-game career mode. With a curb weight of just 1,250kg an over 1,300kg of downforce possible from the GT1-styled bodywork, the IE looks set to dominate in Forza Motorsport.

BAC Mono

BAC Mono Forza Motorsport
YouTube: Xbox
The BAC Mono only appears for a split second in the trailer, but its enough to confirm its inclusion in the game.

The BAC mono only features briefly in the Forza Motorsport trailer, but shows itself to be confirmed as part of the game.

A lightweight track-only special, the BAC Mono boasts 340hp from its turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. While that may not seem like much, in a car that weighs only 566 kg, it equates to 525 bhp per ton – impressive stuff.

Mazda IMSA prototype

Mazda IMSA Prototype Forza Motorsport
YouTube: Xbox
Viewers get a brief glimpse of a Mazda IMSA prototype car in the trailer.

Seen only briefly during the cinematic trailer, viewers get a glimpse of not one, but two Mazda IMSA prototype cars. While it is impossible to verify them exactly, it offers a preview of a possible race category within Forza Motorsport.

Well-known for its diverse car classes, perhaps we will see a full IMSA grid possible within the upcoming Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport release trailer

Since it is so early on, we only have a few confirmed cars for the new Forza Motorsport game. Be sure to check back regularly, however, as we will update this list as soon as new information becomes available.