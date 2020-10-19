Cristiano Ronaldo's insane supercar collection will blow you away - Dexerto

Cristiano Ronaldo is a sporting legend, and it turns out he’s not too bad at being a car collector either. His collection is one big toy box, ranging from supercars to hypercars and ultra-luxurious rides, worth in excess of $12 million.

World-renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. One of the most famous names in the sport, Ronaldo is a legend among both fans of the sport and outsiders.

Advertisement

With an estimated net worth of around $460 million to his name, Cristiano isn’t shy to spend it on his incredible car collection. With so many different supercars in his fleet, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from this jaw-dropping collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s supercar collection

Ronaldo has a plethora of different supercars in his collection. So many in fact, he could have one for every day of the week, and still have a number of cars left in the garage.

Advertisement

One of his most ‘under the radar’ cars is a Chevrolet Camaro. Given that these retail for around $55k, that’s bargain-basement territory for the football star. He also has a Mercedes GLE63s AMG for ‘incognito’ trips, along with a classily spec’d Porsche 911 Turbo, which he bought back in 2016.

Climbing up the supercar ladder, Cristiano has a number of Ferraris in his car collection. He appears to be a big fan of the Italian brand, with a 599 GTO and F12 TDf in his garage. He also had a 599 GTB Fiorano back in the 2000s, but it is unclear whether he still owns this car.

Elsewhere, Ronaldo has a number of individual cars from different brands. A McLaren Senna is one of the most extreme supercars in his collection, while a Lamborghini Aventador offers a more ‘brutish’ taste of high-speed travel for CR7.

Advertisement

Along with his supercars, he has a number of luxurious cars to travel around in style. A Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and Cullinan both feature in his fleet, perfect for wafting around in utter luxury.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hypercars

View this post on Instagram New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

While his supercar collection is mighty impressive, nothing quite compares to the hypercars in Cristiano’s collection. Featuring not one, not two, but three Bugattis, you can tell that the Portuguese star is one of the top-paid footballers on the planet.

His Bugatti Veyron was the first hypercar that he added to his collection. At one time the fastest production car in the world, the Veyron has over 1000hp and can reach a top speed of over 250mph.

Advertisement

Next up was the Bugatti Chiron. Successor to the Veyron, the Chiron cost CR well in excess of $2 million to buy. He also customized this Bugatti, with his trademark ‘CR7’ logo on both the headrests and the exterior of the car.

Finally, the most insane car in his collection is the Bugatti Centodieci. With only ten made, Ronaldo now owns one of the rarest cars in the world. Costing a staggering $9.4 million dollars, it will take pride of place in his collection once it is delivered.