 Travis Scott's huge $8 million car collection revealed: Lambo, Ferrari, more - Dexerto
Travis Scott’s huge $8 million car collection revealed: Lambo, Ferrari, more

Published: 6/Oct/2020 14:41

by Kieran Bicknell
Travis Scott Ferrari LaFerrari
Instagram: @travisscott

Rapper and producer Travis Scott is a household name, winning numerous awards throughout his music career. With such a successful life, he has been able to afford some incredible cars, as YouTuber Seb Delanney discovers.

With a net worth of around $58m thanks to his diverse musical career as both an artist and producer, Travis Scott has afforded himself a lifestyle of luxury and comfort. This, of course, extends to his incredible multi-million dollar car collection.

Featuring a multitude of exotic cars and hypercars, Travis’ collection reads like a whos-who of luxury cars. Not only that, but Scott has a habit of customizing his vehicles, so there are some interestingly-specced choices in his garage.

Travis Scott Landaulet
Instagram: @travisscott
One of the most unusual cars in his collection is the Maybach G650 Landaulet, with only 99 made worldwide.

A firm favorite in the celebrity world, Scott is known for his customized Range Rover Autobiography. Worth around $130,000, his car has been significantly customized, including being wrapped in a new color. Therefore, it is likely that his ‘Rover’ would be worth significantly more than this.

In typical celebrity style, his collection also includes a number of Lamborghinis. While he has a Lamborghini Urus in his collection, the highlight of his Lambos has to be the West Coast Customs special Lamborghini Aventador SV. Worth over $497,000, this customized SV is one of the jewels in his fleet.

Sticking with the supercar theme, Travis has often been seen in a Ferrari 488. While he has kept this one mostly stock, it is still worth a cool $325,000 as standard.

One of the most unusual cars in his collection has to be the Maybach G650 Landaulet. Based on the Mercedes G wagon, this extended and heavily modified ‘G’ has over 600hp from its twin-turbo V12 engine. With only 99 built, it would’ve set Scott back around $1 million.

The pinnacle of Travis’ car collection has to be his two hypercars. First up is the ever-cool Ferrari LaFerrari. With second-hand values so high, Scott likely paid in the region of $3m for his. Finished in Rosso Corsa over Black leather, its a timeless and exquisite Italian performance icon.

Finally, there’s his Bugatti Chiron. Bought as a $3m 28th birthday present to himself, the Chiron has 1500hp from its quad-turbocharged engine. Fitted with crazy purple underglow, his Chiron looks like something straight out of Need for Speed.

In total, Travis Scott’s collection is worth nearly $8,000,000 though the reality is he probably has a number of low-key cars for when he doesn’t want to be spotted. This means the total value is likely in excess of $8m – not bad for a 28-year old!

Ex-Tesla engineer wants to get revenge on Elon Musk after leaving

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:25

by Kieran Bicknell
Lucid Air on Highway
Lucid Automotive

Tesla

The Electric Vehicle (EV) race is well and truly afoot, with newcomers Lucid Automotive looking to take a share of the market with a secret weapon up their sleeve; Ex-Tesla chief engineer Peter Rawlinson.

With Lucid Automotive revealing their first car – the Lucid Air – earlier in 2020, many have been quick to point out that it triumphs over Tesla’s offerings in many ways. Part of this is down to their head of engineering, Peter Rawlinson, who used to head up the Model S program at Tesla.

Peter left Tesla back in 2012, but it’s apparent that Elon still holds him in contempt for setting up Lucid as a rival. On September 8 this year when Lucid announced their pricing for the Air, Musk was quick to slate his ex-chief engineer via Twitter.

Despite Elon’s claims, it’s clear to see that Rawlinson must’ve learned a thing or two. It is in fact the powertrain, battery, and electronics that set the Lucid Air apart from its Tesla rivals.

With its 517-mile range, the Air has the largest range of any EV currently on the market. To achieve this, Lucid has employed cutting-edge technology in its compact motor units.

Lucid have chosen to use  ‘Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors’ as opposed to the ‘Induction’ motors that Tesla use. By making this shift, they have been able to increase the range of the vehicle dramatically, by reducing heat build-up and resistance in the motors.

Lucid Air takes on the Tesla Model S

These motors are also incredibly small, allowing Lucid to combine elements such as the transmission and the differential into one compact package. With each Air having three motors, size really does matter.

The Batteries also play a big part in Lucid’s advantage, choosing to use a number of high-voltage batteries to power the Air. Rawlinson prefers this over using numerous low-voltage batteries, which he refers to as “dumb weight” since they all add significant weight to the car.

Read more: U.S needs staggering amount of electric cars to hit 2050 climate goal

This not only means they need less current to power the motors (increasing range) but also means the batteries themselves are smaller. This means that the Air has the maximum amount of cabin space possible, as the batteries do not ‘eat’ into the interior.

With its world-leading range, incredible performance, and luxurious interior, the Lucid Air is taking the fight to Tesla.

 