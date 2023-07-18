WZ2 community question Activision withholding Modern Warfare 3 news for over a year

Activision announced that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 weapon blueprints and operators will carry over to Modern Warfare 3, but community members slammed Activision for waiting so long to confirm it.

It’s an exciting time to be a Call of Duty fan. Modern Warfare 3 leaks, including a classic mini-map, Ninja perk, and new gear system, have begun to trickle out. Activision responded to the rumors by confirming that all purchased microtransaction items will carry over from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Some community members celebrated the announcement, while others went a different route. On Reddit, a few COD players launched a boycott because, as one fan summed up: “This just confirms they’re charging full price for a patch.”

Tensions escalated when CharlieIntel reported that Activision planned to carry over microtransactions long before the official announcement.

Activision

MW2 fans and WZ2 fans question Modern Warfare 3 marketing strategy

Infinity Ward controversially blocked microtransactions from carrying over from WZ1 to Warzone 2. CharlieIntel didn’t hold back from sharing their opinion on the decision.

“It is crazy that Activision waited till now to confirm that MWII bundles & operators would transfer to MWIII. I’m sure many people didn’t buy bundles because they didn’t want to lose the content like what happened when Warzone 2 launched, and probably caused MTX sales to be lower.”

Activision’s plan becomes more confusing, as CharlieIntel also reported: “And content transferring was not recently decided. It’s been planned for a while (12 months).”

One player responded, “But they couldn’t transfer them from mw19 and wz1 SMH. What a joke of a company.”

A second user added: “Surely they would have made more money from micro transactions if they let us know?”

Whatever the reason behind Activision’s strategy, at least players can purchase cosmetic items now without fearing losing them.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are set to host a Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Season 5. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.