Will Modern Warfare 3 have microtransactions?

Modern Warfare 3 is an upcoming Call of Duty game by Infinity Ward and Activision following the events of Modern Warfare 2. Here is whether the game has microtransactions or not.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to continue the story of the game and thereby progress this reboot of the franchise. However, any Call of Duty game is primarily dependent on its multiplayer when compared to the single-player campaign.

However, the previous multiplayer games have included microtransactions which have defined the outcome of the game. Therefore, a question arises on whether it will arrive on Modern Warfare 3 or not. Here is a guide on whether this game has microtransactions or not.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision Modern Warfare 3 will feature microtransactions

Is Modern Warfare 3 going to have microtransactions?

Modern Warfare 3 is going to feature microtransactions, just like its previous iterations. In fact, all the weapons that you purchased in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, will be available in Modern Warfare 3 too. Additionally, you will be able to purchase brand-new bundles once the game releases on November 10, 2023.

The game will also have a battlepass that you can purchase whenever available. Apart from that, you will also get access to Blackcell which is a premium version of the battlepass that offers a variety of extra skins, weapon blueprints, and COD points.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, this does not mean you are forced to take part in microtransactions. You can use any weapon you want for free. However, you will have to level up those weapons in order to unlock attachments and make them viable in the game.

Article continues after ad

This concludes all you need to know about microtransactions in Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | Every confirmed map in Modern Warfare 3 | Does Modern Warfare 3 beta have split-screen? | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | Can you get a Nuke in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta? | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK