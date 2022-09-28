CoD Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes: New map, UI improvements, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The RA 225 is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone.

CoD Vanguards’ final major update doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it offers plenty of fresh content to carry players over until Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Vanguard never reached the same heights as past titles; however, Season 5 Reloaded gives players a reason to log back in for one more go.

The game’s final update adds the Lienna 57 LMG, BP50 AR, and a new map for players to enjoy. Season 5’s first Vanguard update introduced Beheaded, small-scale map based on a war-torn Times Square.

Season 5 Reloaded adds the game’s final map and makes several quality-of-life changes.

Activision Call of Duty Vanguard’s final major update adds a new map and makes UI improvements.

Fortress is a multiplayer map taking place in a desert graveyard surrounded by the remains of old ships. The developers described the map as medium-sized with a “loose” three-lane structure.

Beheaded, Paradise, and Radar all received minor updates. Players can no longer reach an unintended location on Beheaded, and equipment and Field Upgrades will no longer fall through the bridge on Paradise.

Sledgehammer also added Blueprint Gun Game into Private Matches and improved visibility while firing the RA 225.

Previous generation console players received a much-needed performance improvement for loading UI images.

Full Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

NEW: Fortress (In-Season) Battle in a desert graveyard featuring the remains of old ships; Fortress is a medium-sized map with a loose three-lane structure. Coming soon: Fortress 24/7 Featured Playlist

Beheaded Reduced Hardpoint boundaries near the Record Shop to prevent unintended capture points. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near the Clothing Store.

Paradise Equipment and Field Upgrades will no longer fall through the bridge near the Cliff Path.

Radar Improved enemy dog AI pathing near the Vehicle Bay.



Blueprint Gun Game Blueprint Gun Game is now available in Private Matches.



Corrected a grammatical error in the Tank Triumphant Seasonal Challenge description.

Marco 5 (Submachine Gun) Improved coverage and appearance of equipped Mastery Camos.

RA 225 (Submachine Gun) Decreased muzzle smoke VFX to improve visibility while firing.



Improved performance of loading UI images on previous console generations.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from accessing the Customization menu.

