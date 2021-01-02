Logo
Call of Duty

Who is developing Call of Duty 2021?

Published: 2/Jan/2021 15:47

by Joe Craven
Call of Duty 2021 logo on top of OVergrown and London Docks
Activision

Call of Duty 2021 infinity ward Sledgehammer Games treyarch

With Black Ops Cold War now a couple of months old, fans are already thinking forward to what Call of Duty 2021 will bring. However, unlike previous years, it’s not entirely clear which development studio will be in control of the upcoming FPS title. 

Up until 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty fans could wager a pretty accurate guess at which of Activision’s development studios would be behind the upcoming game, even long before its confirmation.

A three-year cycle was established, with Treyarch, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games alternating year on year. For example, 2014’s Advanced Warfare was the product of Sledgehammer Games, 2015’s Black Ops III came from Treyarch, and 2016’s Infinite Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward.

By that cycle, this year’s Black Ops Cold War should have been the work of Sledgehammer Games. However, rumors state that disarray and slow progress at SHG resulted in the project being thrown the way of veteran devs Treyarch. What followed was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch just dropped Season One in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Treyarch
Treyarch developed Black Ops Cold War, which has since merged with battle royale Warzone.

As such, the whole three-year cycle has been thrown out of order. Next year’s game, the setting of which remains completely under wraps, appears to be between three different studios.

Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games or Raven Software?

We’ll start off by taking a look at Infinity Ward. The devs of 2019’s Modern Warfare have been long-time developers of CoD titles, perhaps best known for the original Modern Warfare trilogy released from 2007-2011.

They seem like outside contenders for CoD 2021, given the fact that Modern Warfare’s life cycle only ended a few months ago. There have indeed been rumors of a sequel to their 2019 Modern Warfare, but it seems unlikely to come just two years after their previous title was released.

It’s fair to assume Treyarch were thrown in at the deep end because of Sledgehammer’s issues, not because Activision are choosing to revert to their pre-three-year cycle format.

Modern Warfare Uninstall Guide
Activision-Blizzard
2019’s MW is the last Infinity Ward developed game.

Next up, we’ll take a look at Raven. We’re considering them the long shots for CoD 2021. Their involvement in Activision’s FPS series has largely been as a support studio – helping Infinity Ward with Modern Warfare Remastered and Warzone.

Their incremental involvement is conducive to being a lead studio in the future, but we’re not sure they’re quite there yet. Right now, this studio is focusing a lot on Warzone.

Finally, and favorites to take the reigns on CoD 2021, is Sledgehammer Games. As previously mentioned, they were set to be behind CoD 2020 but behind-the-scenes issues prevented them from doing so, and pushed it into Treyarch’s hands.

Sledgehammer Games
Sledgehammer Games
CoD: WWII was Sledgehammer Games’ last title, and its reception was mixed.

During the interim year, we’ve seen reports that SHG have expanded their staff numbers by over 150 people, suggesting something big is in the works. What’s more, certain leakers – namely TheGamingRevolution and Tom Henderson – have hinted that they have heard SHG are in the driving seat for CoD 2021. Whether they’ll be supported by Raven or Beenox remains to be seen.

On December 31, 2020, Sledgehammer posted a cryptic tweet, simply stating “Power off. Power on. Let’s try this again. Happy New Year!”

In short, if we had to bet, we’d be putting money on Sledgehammer. But we’d have done the same last year, and we’d have lost everything.

Remember, until it’s confirmed by Activision or the devs themselves, nothing is official.

Call of Duty

When will the DMR be nerfed in Warzone?

Published: 2/Jan/2021 11:21

by Joe Craven
DMR 14 in BOCW with Warzone Logo
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

With Black Ops Cold War weapons now available in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new meta has emerged, and it’s all about the DMR 14. Now, players are just waiting for the undeniably overpowered weapon to be nerfed, following the Christmas period.

Call of Duty fans have been able to enjoy Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone since the two game’s merged on December 16. A semi-automatic rifle, the DMR has been dominant since Season 1 began, and fans are keen to see a nerf and a meta shakeup.

We’ve seen various metas emerge in the past – weapons like the Grau and the Bruen had their time in the spotlight. Each time, Infinity Ward have later nerfed them, to keep the game balanced, as well as fresh.

That has not been the case with the DMR yet, as it has remained right at the top of Warzone’s weapon pool for almost a month now.

Warzone DMR 14
Activision
The DMR 14 has become the go-to primary weapon in Warzone.

Warzone players waiting for DMR nerf

Regardless, a nerf seems inevitable for the DMR, considering its relative strength and how similar weapons have been treated in the past. The ability to fire a semi-automatic weapon as quickly as the DMR can be fired, with its high damage and modest recoil, does seem a little out of place.

Consequently, players have been eager to see the DMR be nerfed. As Warzone players will know, the game’s most significant updates – especially those containing weapon tuning – tend to drop late on Tuesdays (or early Wednesday morning depending on your location in the world).

Assuming that Raven and their counterparts at Infinity Ward have spent the last couple of weeks off for the holidays, January 5 or January 12 seem the most likely dates we’ll see a DMR nerf. Updates for Warzone are typically done on Tuesdays, with Thursdays also a possibility.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

As the developers have likely been taking a bit of time off over the holiday period, the nerf that is now overdue might be a bit delayed. To keep track of what else might be changed when the game’s next patch drops, check out the Warzone Trello page.

How will the DMR be nerfed?

Any nerf would probably nerf the gun’s recoil, giving it more kick. Alternatively, the developers could opt to simply reduce the base damage, or reduce it’s damage range, meaning targets further away can survive more shots.

However, it will be interesting to see if any changes will be duplicated in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, where the DMR is solid if unspectacular.

These dates for the DMR nerf are not guaranteed (nor is a DMR nerf at all), but both seem increasingly likely given the way the meta has shaped up.