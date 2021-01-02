With Black Ops Cold War now a couple of months old, fans are already thinking forward to what Call of Duty 2021 will bring. However, unlike previous years, it’s not entirely clear which development studio will be in control of the upcoming FPS title.

Up until 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty fans could wager a pretty accurate guess at which of Activision’s development studios would be behind the upcoming game, even long before its confirmation.

A three-year cycle was established, with Treyarch, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games alternating year on year. For example, 2014’s Advanced Warfare was the product of Sledgehammer Games, 2015’s Black Ops III came from Treyarch, and 2016’s Infinite Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward.

By that cycle, this year’s Black Ops Cold War should have been the work of Sledgehammer Games. However, rumors state that disarray and slow progress at SHG resulted in the project being thrown the way of veteran devs Treyarch. What followed was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As such, the whole three-year cycle has been thrown out of order. Next year’s game, the setting of which remains completely under wraps, appears to be between three different studios.

Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games or Raven Software?

We’ll start off by taking a look at Infinity Ward. The devs of 2019’s Modern Warfare have been long-time developers of CoD titles, perhaps best known for the original Modern Warfare trilogy released from 2007-2011.

They seem like outside contenders for CoD 2021, given the fact that Modern Warfare’s life cycle only ended a few months ago. There have indeed been rumors of a sequel to their 2019 Modern Warfare, but it seems unlikely to come just two years after their previous title was released.

It’s fair to assume Treyarch were thrown in at the deep end because of Sledgehammer’s issues, not because Activision are choosing to revert to their pre-three-year cycle format.

Next up, we’ll take a look at Raven. We’re considering them the long shots for CoD 2021. Their involvement in Activision’s FPS series has largely been as a support studio – helping Infinity Ward with Modern Warfare Remastered and Warzone.

Their incremental involvement is conducive to being a lead studio in the future, but we’re not sure they’re quite there yet. Right now, this studio is focusing a lot on Warzone.

Finally, and favorites to take the reigns on CoD 2021, is Sledgehammer Games. As previously mentioned, they were set to be behind CoD 2020 but behind-the-scenes issues prevented them from doing so, and pushed it into Treyarch’s hands.

During the interim year, we’ve seen reports that SHG have expanded their staff numbers by over 150 people, suggesting something big is in the works. What’s more, certain leakers – namely TheGamingRevolution and Tom Henderson – have hinted that they have heard SHG are in the driving seat for CoD 2021. Whether they’ll be supported by Raven or Beenox remains to be seen.

On December 31, 2020, Sledgehammer posted a cryptic tweet, simply stating “Power off. Power on. Let’s try this again. Happy New Year!”

In short, if we had to bet, we’d be putting money on Sledgehammer. But we’d have done the same last year, and we’d have lost everything.

Remember, until it’s confirmed by Activision or the devs themselves, nothing is official.