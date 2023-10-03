Call of Duty devs already have series planned out through 2027

Activision president Rob Kostich revealed that an active team of 3,000 devs has Call of Duty games planned out through 2027.

Fans originally had no idea what to expect from Call of Duty in 2023. Rumors ranged from Modern Warfare 2 having a two-year life cycle to a paid expansion with classic maps to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

In the end, Activision announced a “full annual premium release,” which ended up becoming Modern Warfare 3. Sledgehammer Games’ latest title hits shelves in just a few weeks, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead.

And fans are already getting excited about what could possibly be in store, as a leak suggested that CoD 2025 will remaster Black Ops 2 maps, similar to how MW3 restored classic MW2 (2009) environments. Rumors also indicate COD 2024 will have fan-favorite studio Treyarch at the helm. With much of the franchise’s future shrouded in mystery, Activision president Rob Kostich gave fans a peak behind the curtain.

Call of Duty games confirmed through 2027

If there was ever any doubt about Call of Duty’s future, Activision president Rob Kostich put any of that talk to rest in an interview with Venture Beat.

“Right now, we have games planned out all the way through ’27 for the things that we’re working on,” Kostich confirmed.

Activision’s president also revealed that the company has 3,000 developers actively working on the series.

As for what fans can expect from upcoming titles, Kostich claimed: “I think we’ve done a lot of games in the future. We probably went as far there as we possibly could. We made some of the games in the past. You start to see the sweet spot over time and what really resonates with the community.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the newest series entry, with Modern Warfare 3 releasing worldwide on November 10.