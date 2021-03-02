Where to find Pack-A-Punch in Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode - Dexerto

While Outbreak in Black Ops Cold War might be incredibly different compared to other Zombies maps, there are a few things it has in common with its predecessor and one of those is the legendary Pack-A-Punch machine.

The Pack-A-Punch machine in Black Ops Zombies is one of the most useful items in the game. It upgrades your weapons so that they deal higher damage and can even add ammo mods that make you deal different types of damage.

Normally in Zombies maps, players have to complete certain tasks in order to open the Pack-A-Punch machine, and while some are easier than others to complete, it’s something that has to be done on almost every single map.

That’s changed in Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode as the Pack-A-Punch machine is available im every area. Here’s where you can find them.

Ruka

On Ruka, players will be able to find the Pack-A-Punch machine pretty much on the direct left side of the map, in the Old Farm section. There’s also a Mystery Box spawn there that tends to have a good chance of appearing when the match starts, so you might want to set up shop there for a bit if that’s the case.

All in all, it’s probably the best spot out of all three considering it’s the most open, giving you ample room to move around and not get caught by the undead, should you be low on ammo or supplies.

Alpine

With Alpine, players will be able to find the Pack-A-Punch in the main Lodge towards the north side of the map. It’ll be located near the entrance to the building on the first floor next to the fireplace, so it’s not too hard to get to or to find if you’re looking for it.

It’s not a horrible place to get the Pack-A-Punch, although you’ll have to be aware of the Zombies, as they can pretty easily swarm and overpower you if you’re not paying that much attention.

Golva

Finally, on Golva, players can find the Pack-A-Punch machine in the Upper Town section of the map. This is one of the harder spots to find, as you have to go to the top floor of the main big building in order to find it. This building is directly behind the statue, so it shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

It’s also the hardest Pack-A-Punch spot of the 3 maps, as it’s located in an insanely tight hallway with only two doors to go through if you end up getting overwhelmed. It’s best to get in and get out with his machine.

Of course, if more maps or areas are added to Outbreak mode in the future, we’ll be sure to update this list accordingly. Until then, however, these are the only spots the Pack-A-Punch appear.