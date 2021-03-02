All Warzone bunkers: locations, map, codes - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone is full of bunkers, some with key codes, some requiring red access cards, and some involving easter egg hunts. From the code-locked bunkers to the phone and computer-based Bunker 11, here’s how to find them all.

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone brought a host of new content and features to the game. Now, Verdansk is littered with bunkers, some of which are from the BOCW easter egg hunt and can be accessed by key code without needing a red access card.

There are three types of bunkers in Warzone: 1) Those that require red access cards, 2) those that require readily available key codes, and 3) those that require complicated easter egg work.

Warzone bunker locations

The Warzone bunkers have taken a bit of a turn with the start of Season 2. While there are 12 bunkers in various locations around Verdansk, and 11 of them can usually be opened through either a keycard or a key code, it currently seems like most of them cannot be opened.

That being said, if they open up again, there is a wealth of loot available for you and your teammates. Inside, Legendary Supply Boxes, Epic weapon blueprints, and stacks of cash will be laying around ready for you to swoop up.

Bunker 11 (located North-West of Military Base) normally requires you and your squad to complete a hidden easter egg to grant you access. If you manage to successfully slip in, then you’ll earn an exclusive Legendary MP7 weapon blueprint — check out our step-by-step guide on how to open the bunker with phones!

Bunker 00: Located south of Hills, in Sector D8

Located south of Hills, in Sector D8 Bunker 01: Located between the racing track and the junkyard in Sector B7 (Access Code: 97264138)

Located between the racing track and the junkyard in Sector B7 (Access Code: 97264138) Bunker 02: Located north of the junkyard, in Sector B6

Located north of the junkyard, in Sector B6 Bunker 03: Located north of junkyard, near Bunker 03 in Sector B5 (Access Code: 87624851)

Located north of junkyard, near Bunker 03 in Sector B5 (Access Code: 87624851) Bunker 04: Located south of Dam, in Sector D2

Located south of Dam, in Sector D2 Bunker 05: Located south of Military Base, in Sector E3

Located south of Military Base, in Sector E3 Bunker 06: Located southeast of Quarry, in Sector H3

Located southeast of Quarry, in Sector H3 Bunker 07: Located south of Quarry, in Sector H4

Located south of Quarry, in Sector H4 Bunker 08: Located south of Quarry, next to Bunker 07, in Sector G4

Located south of Quarry, next to Bunker 07, in Sector G4 Bunker 09: Located near Prison, in Sector I8

Located near Prison, in Sector I8 Bunker 10: Located south of Park, in Sector F8 (Access Code: 60274513)

Warzone phone and computer locations (Bunker 11 easter egg)

While Bunker 11 has been easily the most famous out of all of the underground structures in Verdansk ever since it was able to be opened, with the start of Season 2, it’s currently inaccessible, just like the rest of them. This means that there’s no way to open it, even with an easter-egg.

If the Bunker ever comes back online, there’s a few things you’ll need to do. To complete the easter egg, you’ll need to know the locations of each phone. Phones are dotted all over the map and are usually found on a desk of some kind.

You’ll know when you’ve found one of the phones, as you’ll be able to interact with it and listen to either a message in Russian (relating to the Bunker 11 easter egg) or a flat dial tone.

Spoiler warning: Don’t read on if you intend on completing the aforementioned Bunker 11 easter egg.

After completing the Bunker 11 easter egg, players will see a few storyline teasers, including a nuke workshop. To top things off, players can interact with a computer inside the bunker (which some believe ties into a second easter egg associated with the remaining computers around the map).

With that in mind, there are five currently known computer locations on the surface of Verdansk, with the majority located in the South-East portion of the map.

Other bunkers and underground structures in Verdansk

Beyond the 12 bunkers in the game, there are also a few other underground structures that have been added to the game during its Season 1 and Season 2 updates.

The Airport “bunker” added in Warzone’s Season 1 update is more of a landing location than a traditional Verdansk bunker. However, it’s by far the biggest on the map and is filled with plenty of loot to prepare you for a match.

The bunker can be accessed by parachuting into a giant hole located in the center of Verdansk’s Airport runway or by finding the access ladder towards the end of the runway. It’s worth noting that this is an extremely popular landing spot so don’t expect to be alone once you’re inside.

Beyond that, there are three new Missile Silos that have opened up with Season 2, that could also be counted as bunkers, as they do give you a good amount of loot. They aren’t traditional bunkers in the sense that you need a code to open them, however, they are still underground areas that can be explored.

So there you have it, every bunker, phone, and computer location currently known in Warzone’s Verdansk.

We’ll be updating this page as time goes on, so if new information becomes available about these bunkers and how to access them, you can check back here. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.