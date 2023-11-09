MW3 reportedly rushed due to Advanced Warfare sequel’s last-minute cancellation

Modern Warfare 3 was reportedly almost set in the Advanced Warfare world before Activision went in a different direction.

In October 2022, reliable COD leaker RalphsValve reported: “Sledgehammer Games is set to develop Advanced Warfare 2.” The Call of Duty insider elaborated that the studio originally wanted to expand the world of Vanguard, but pivoted to Advanced Warfare after Vanguard underperformed.

CharlieIntel swiftly shut down those rumors and confirmed: “I have heard that there is no Advanced Warfare 2 currently in development at Sledgehammer Games, despite the rumors today.” In the end, It turns out that both sources may have been correct.

Reports suggest that an expansion to Advanced Warfare almost happened, but never quite reached the surface and caught Sledgehammer Games off-guard.

Modern Warfare 3 development blindsided by Advanced Warfare denial

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Sledgehammer Games originally pitched a new title set in the Advanced Warfare universe after finishing Vanguard.

However, Schreier claimed the project cut development short after the team was instructed to work on another Modern Warfare title, instead. The game was reportedly set to include zombies, several multiplayer maps, and a single-player campaign.

Schreier added that the shortened development cycle caught staff members off-guard and claimed: “Developers also said they were frustrated at having to run their content by executives from Infinity Ward, the Activision studio normally responsible for the Modern Warfare series. Staff on the game said they dealt with inefficiencies waiting on feedback and making significant and sometimes unwanted changes based on directives from above.”

It’s unclear what sort of tangible impact the sudden change in plans had on Modern Warfare 3. But first impressions suggest that players disliked the new campaign, and some community members even requested refunds after a disappointing early access period.

Community members will make their final conclusions when Modern Warfare 3 hits shelves soon, but some will be disappointed to know the game could have been an Advanced Warfare title instead.