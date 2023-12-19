Call of Duty 2025 will be a futuristic Black Ops 2 sequel according to insider report

Call of Duty 2025 is set to be a sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2, according to a new report offering details on the game’s campaign and multiplayer.

With a new release every year, Call of Duty is always a hot topic in the gaming rumor mill to predict the next entry. From setting to what sub-series the game is set in, there is always a conversation going on about what the next entry will bring.

Just this past July, details for 2023’s Modern Warfare 3 leaked to the public to spark raging debate and speculation.

Now, it’s more than just the next game coming up, as details about the 2025 entry in the franchise have been revealed.

Call of Duty 2025 is going to be a sequel to Black Ops 2

According to Insider Gaming, the game is going to be set in 2030 and will be a direct sequel to the Black Ops 2 from 2012. As a result, characters from that game are expected to make a return in the game’s single player campaign.

The game is being developed under the codename, “Saturn”, and is set to take the series back into the future.

Activision

It would not be surprising if this were the case, as Black Ops 2 is frequently referred to as one of the best entries in the series.

Further, there are details about the multiplayer mode of the game as well, with the maps from Black Ops 2 being remastered for it, along with a batch of original maps as well.

The original plan was for it to just have the Black Ops 2 maps at launch, but it appears the plans have changed thanks to the fan criticism over Modern Warfare 3 launching with only old maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

There will also be a reworked movement system, a return to the “Pick 10” system in gun customization, and more Zombies content.

If these details hold to be true, then this will follow next year’s Call of Duty, which is rumored to be called Black Ops Gulf War.

As of now, it is unclear if Call of Duty 2025 will have a connection to this game, but they will reportedly both share the Black Ops moniker.