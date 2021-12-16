Where to find Krampus in Warzone: Krampus locations for Festive Fervor challenges

The Warzone & Vanguard Festive Fervor event is here, giving players even more reasons to jump in this holiday season. But on top of all the Christmas fun, a terrifying monster named Krampus is lurking on both sides of the CoD fence. Here’s how you can find him.

Just as players are getting to grips with Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 1, there’s even more new content hitting this year’s CoD. Festive Fervor is a special holiday event, kicking off on December 17, 2021.

From an entirely new game mode in Armageddon to Elf Team Six who roam around both the battle royale and multiplayer, there’s plenty to enjoy in this event. But not all of the new additions are brimming with Christmas spirit.

A monster known as Krampus is wandering free across Vanguard’s multiplayer and the Caldera map. Here’s how you can find him.

Once the Festive Fervor event is underway, you’ll see Krampus terrorizing players across Warzone and Vanguard. He spawns on Caldera to hunt in three-minute bursts before switching targets, while he attacks players during Vanguard multiplayer matches.

In Warzone, especially, luring out and killing Krampus is worth trying, as he gives out special rewards – although taking him down might not be as easy as it sounds.

Unfortunately, Krampus isn’t tied to a specific location in either mode, so pinning him down to a specific place is extremely difficult. Don’t worry, though, there are ways to make him focus on you.

How to find Krampus in Warzone

Krampus is more likely to hunt “naughty” players, and finding coal is the best way to prove that you’re on the list. Coal can only be collected from Holiday Crates, which spawn when players stand in specific places on the map.

If you want to draw Krampus to your location in Warzone, the first thing you’ll need to look for is Fir Trees scattered in between the lush palm trees that usually make up Caldera. These are marked on your map and usually found close to POIs.

Standing near a Fir Tree for a short amount of time causes Supply Boxes to spawn nearby, including Holiday Crates. These crates can contain legendary loot and rewards, but they can also give out coal.

If you’re lucky, or unlucky enough, to be given coal out of a Holiday Cratem then you’ll quickly climb to the top of Crampus’ hit list. It’s worth noting that finding coal doesn’t guarantee Krampus will hunt you, but it does drastically improve your odds.

How to find Krampus in Vanguard

Luckily, drawing out Krampus in Vanguard is far more straightforward. Here, he looks to punish the players who aren’t playing the objective.

The player in each match with the lowest objective score will be Krampus’ next target. This could mean you have the least time in the Hardpoint or you haven’t collected enough tags in Kill Confirmed.

Hunted players will be warned that Krampus is out for them, and have a short window to bump up their score or take the monster out. If you fail to do either of these, Krampus will eliminate you with a powerful Finishing Move.

There you have it, that was everything you need to know about to find Krampus in the Warzone & Vanguard Festive Fervor event. For more on Call of Duty, check out our other handy guides:

