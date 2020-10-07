What's included in the Black Ops Cold War Beta: modes, bonus unlocks, more - Dexerto

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is almost upon us. Download links are now live for those who pre-ordered the game digitally and Treyarch has released some new information about what the pre-release version is going to include. Here’s everything you need to know.

After Activision and Treyarch gave fans on PlayStation 4 a small glimpse of Black Ops Cold War during open alpha, which ran only for one weekend and included a handful of content, the game’s beta is now just a few days away.

Because it’s so close, Treyarch has just dropped some information about the beta, including a brand new mode that will be available during this pre-release period, which is set to be available for PlayStation 4 players starting this weekend.

Cold War Beta modes

The modes that Treyarch are including with the Open Beta are similar to those found in the Open Alpha. That being said, there are two major additions that players of the latter didn’t get a chance to experience yet.

The first is VIP Escort, which tasks players with protecting and bringing a specially designated player from one side of the map to the other, without being killed. Players can be downed in this mode, similar to Warzone, and scorestreaks are disabled.

In addition, players will also be able to play the new 40-player mode Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. Information about this mode is scarce, however, we do know that it will pit four teams of 10 players against in other in a fight for uranium on a large scale map.

It is possible that the developers will add more modes as time goes on, but as of the time of this writing, these are the only ones we know about.

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

VIP Escort

Combined Arms (12v12)

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb (40 players)

Maps

There were a total of five maps during the BOCW Alpha, so all of them are expected to also be available during the Beta. Furthermore, Treyarch have announced that a new one called Cartel will also be added to the mix for both 6v6 and 12v12 modes.

New: Cartel (6v6 & 12v12)

Cartel (6v6 & 12v12) Satellite (6v6)

Miami (6v6)

Moscow (6v6)

Armada (12v12)

Crossroads (12v12)

FOV Slider & Ping system

For the first time ever, a Call of Duty game will feature a FOV slide on both PC and console, as announced by Treyarch. This will allow players to adjust their field of view in order to get a wider look at their surroundings at all times.

“We’re extremely excited to bring the Field of View (FOV) slider feature to all platforms for the first time in a Black Ops game, and you’ll be able to try it out during the Beta,” the devs wrote.

That’s not the only thing making its CoD debut, at least as far as multiplayer is concerned. Black Ops Cold War will also see a Ping system added to MP for the first time, giving players a way to non-verbally communicate with each other.

Users will be able to “ping objectives, loot, locations, and enemies” for teammates during a match, which had been the case in Warzone but never in a Call of Duty multiplayer.

More details about how these two new additions will work can be found in our FOV Slider and Ping system guide here.

SMG Blueprint

Unlike the Alpha, players will be able to level up in a progression system that’s designed exclusively for this version.

Treyarch explains: “Players can progress and rank up in the Beta-specific leveling system where loadout items, including new weaponry, covert spy tech through Field Upgrades, and badass Scorestreaks can be unlocked by earning XP.”

Like every other CoD beta, there’s rewards that you can earn for the full game. If players are able to reach level 10 at any point during the beta, they’ll receive a free Mutual Animosity Blueprint for the Type 821, which is the weapon most comparable to the Uzi in previous games.

Currently, it’s unknown whether or not level 10 is the cap during the beta or if this is just the number Treyarch set for players who want the blueprint when the full game releases.

Schedule

Treyarch previously announced the beta schedule, however, they once again clarified when everyone will be able to get their hands on it. Fans are currently able to pre-load the beta on PS4 and players on other platforms will be able to do so on October 13, 2020.

Weekend 1 October 8-9: PS4 early access October 10-12: PS4 Open Beta

Weekend 2 October 15-16: PS4, Xbox One, PC early access October 17-19: Open Beta for all platforms



All in all, this seems like a pretty packed Beta. Between the new Fireteam mode and the grind for level 10, players should have a lot to do over the next couple of weekends.