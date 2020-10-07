 What's included in the Black Ops Cold War Beta: modes, bonus unlocks, more - Dexerto
Call of Duty

What’s included in the Black Ops Cold War Beta: modes, bonus unlocks, more

Published: 7/Oct/2020 18:49 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 19:48

by Tanner Pierce

Black Ops Cold War

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is almost upon us. Download links are now live for those who pre-ordered the game digitally and Treyarch has released some new information about what the pre-release version is going to include. Here’s everything you need to know.

After Activision and Treyarch gave fans on PlayStation 4 a small glimpse of Black Ops Cold War during open alpha, which ran only for one weekend and included a handful of content, the game’s beta is now just a few days away.

Because it’s so close, Treyarch has just dropped some information about the beta, including a brand new mode that will be available during this pre-release period, which is set to be available for PlayStation 4 players starting this weekend.

Cold War Beta modes

The modes that Treyarch are including with the Open Beta are similar to those found in the Open Alpha. That being said, there are two major additions that players of the latter didn’t get a chance to experience yet.

The first is VIP Escort, which tasks players with protecting and bringing a specially designated player from one side of the map to the other, without being killed. Players can be downed in this mode, similar to Warzone, and scorestreaks are disabled.

In addition, players will also be able to play the new 40-player mode Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. Information about this mode is scarce, however, we do know that it will pit four teams of 10 players against in other in a fight for uranium on a large scale map.

It is possible that the developers will add more modes as time goes on, but as of the time of this writing, these are the only ones we know about.

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Domination
  • VIP Escort
  • Combined Arms (12v12)
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb (40 players)

Maps

There were a total of five maps during the BOCW Alpha, so all of them are expected to also be available during the Beta. Furthermore, Treyarch have announced that a new one called Cartel will also be added to the mix for both 6v6 and 12v12 modes.

  • New: Cartel (6v6 & 12v12)
  • Satellite (6v6)
  • Miami (6v6)
  • Moscow (6v6)
  • Armada (12v12)
  • Crossroads (12v12)
Cartel map in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The Black Ops Cold War Beta will debut a new multiplayer map called Cartel

FOV Slider & Ping system

For the first time ever, a Call of Duty game will feature a FOV slide on both PC and console, as announced by Treyarch. This will allow players to adjust their field of view in order to get a wider look at their surroundings at all times.

“We’re extremely excited to bring the Field of View (FOV) slider feature to all platforms for the first time in a Black Ops game, and you’ll be able to try it out during the Beta,” the devs wrote.

FOV slider in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
For the first time ever, an FOV slider is coming to console in Black Ops Cold War!

That’s not the only thing making its CoD debut, at least as far as multiplayer is concerned. Black Ops Cold War will also see a Ping system added to MP for the first time, giving players a way to non-verbally communicate with each other.

Users will be able to “ping objectives, loot, locations, and enemies” for teammates during a match, which had been the case in Warzone but never in a Call of Duty multiplayer.

More details about how these two new additions will work can be found in our FOV Slider and Ping system guide here.

SMG Blueprint

Activision
Activision has announced that players who get to level 10 during the beta will receive a free blueprint when the game releases.

Unlike the Alpha, players will be able to level up in a progression system that’s designed exclusively for this version.

Treyarch explains: “Players can progress and rank up in the Beta-specific leveling system where loadout items, including new weaponry, covert spy tech through Field Upgrades, and badass Scorestreaks can be unlocked by earning XP.”

Like every other CoD beta, there’s rewards that you can earn for the full game. If players are able to reach level 10 at any point during the beta, they’ll receive a free Mutual Animosity Blueprint for the Type 821, which is the weapon most comparable to the Uzi in previous games.

Currently, it’s unknown whether or not level 10 is the cap during the beta or if this is just the number Treyarch set for players who want the blueprint when the full game releases.

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is set to include two new modes: Fireteam Dirty Bomb and VIP Escort.

Schedule

Treyarch previously announced the beta schedule, however, they once again clarified when everyone will be able to get their hands on it. Fans are currently able to pre-load the beta on PS4 and players on other platforms will be able to do so on October 13, 2020.

  • Weekend 1
    • October 8-9: PS4 early access
    • October 10-12: PS4 Open Beta
  • Weekend 2
    • October 15-16: PS4, Xbox One, PC early access
    • October 17-19: Open Beta for all platforms

All in all, this seems like a pretty packed Beta. Between the new Fireteam mode and the grind for level 10, players should have a lot to do over the next couple of weekends.

Call of Duty

How to watch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney: stream, teams, bracket

Published: 7/Oct/2020 19:26

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL / Sledgehammer Games / TST

Share

Hitch

NRG and Team Summertime content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting a $5,000 charity throwback tournament for Call of Duty: Ghosts, featuring huge names like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Patrick ‘ACHES, Price, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, and more. Everything you need to follow all the action live can be found below.

The Call of Duty offseason can only mean two things – lots of roster changes and a bunch of throwback tournaments featuring past titles in the FPS series.

A week after hosting a successful Black Ops 4 tourney, Hitch and his Team Summertime are back at it again, this time putting together a CoD: Ghosts competition featuring some of the biggest names in the community

All of the details for this event can be found below, including the official stream, list of players and teams, the full bracket, format, and more.

Team Summertime throwback CoD series
Team Summertime
Hitch and Team Summertime are hosting several throwback tournament this CoD offseason.

When is Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney?

This event is taking place on Wednesday, October 7, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to last for a good portion of the day.

How to watch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney

The competition is being streamed live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Players & teams

As mentioned above, there are a lot of popular figures playing in this throwback event, headlined by the likes of Scump, SlasheR, ACHES, Parasite, and many other top active pro players, retired legends of the esport, content creators, and more.

Here’s the full list of teams:

  • Envoy, Blazt, Saints, Vivid
  • Scump, MBoZe, Ricky, MiRx
  • Loony, Pacman, Goonjar, ACHES
  • Decemate, Parasite, Twerk, Fero
  • Dougisraw, Rallied, Shiftola, Joe Espo
  • Study, TCM, Twizz, NAMELESS
  • Kenny, Temp, Classic, Huke
  • Kekoa, Larry, Fame, Estanaut
  • Lava, KennyBounce, Precision, Itsreborn
  • TJHaLy, Methodz, SlasheR, Slacked
  • Ampz, SuperEvan, Hugs, Colorrs
  • Nagafen, Remy, Roy, Nemo
  • Xotic, Mochila, Bidz, 2Pac
  • Ramby, Equip, Majormaniak, Teddywrecks
  • Madcat, Joee, SunnyB, Devr
  • TBA
Complexity 2014 CoD Champs
MLG
ACHES, who won the 2014 Call of Duty Championship, is playing in TST’s Throwback Ghosts tournament.

Live bracket

Here is the starting bracket for the tournament and it will be updated live throughout the day on the official BoomTV event page as results from the matches come in.

TST Throwback Ghosts bracket
BoomTV
The starting bracket for TST’s throwback Ghosts tournament.

Format & rules

This is a double-elimination 4v4 competition using a Variant format, meaning that the maps, modes, and rules are mostly from the official competitive ruleset for when Ghosts was the main CoD game being played.

In the 2014 season, the three main modes were Domination, Search and Destroy, and Blitz, each with their own set of maps. Here are the map-mode sets that are being used in this event:

  • WR1: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • WR2: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • WR3: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
  • WR4: Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD, Freight Blitz, Freight Dom, Octane SnD
  • LR1: Octane Dom, Freight Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • LR2: Warhawk Blitz, Freight Blitz, Octane SnD
  • LR3: Strikezone Dom, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • LR4: Octane Blitz, Freight Blitz, Warhawk SnD
  • LR5: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • LR6: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
  • Grand Finals: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • Grand Finals Reset: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

Movember charity

Of course, the entire driving force behind this throwback tournament series is charity, as Hitch and TST are raising money for Movember – one of the leading global organizations committed to changing the face of men’s health.

This Ghosts event is specifically focused on suicide awareness and prevention; those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting https://tiltify.com/@teamsummertime/elgato-off-season-series.