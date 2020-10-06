 Scump reveals one thing he wants added to Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Scump reveals one thing he wants added to Black Ops Cold War

Published: 6/Oct/2020 7:32

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty League Scump / Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Scump

After putting in time with the early access alpha, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has made up his mind on what he wants to see added ahead of Black Ops Cold War’s full release on November 13.

The very first public playtest for Black Ops Cold War is now in the rearview mirror as we’re just days out from the beta. With plenty of game time under his belt, and plenty more soon to come, the ‘King’ of CoD has made a few demands.

Before ever going hands-on with the game and before 4v4 was announced, Scump had a shortlist for Treyarch. From good map design to predictable spawns and standard movement, his suggestions were to help make the next release the “perfect” CoD game.

With most of his early requests now ticked off the list, what’s left for the developers to change ahead of launch? There’s one major feature that simply needs to be addressed, according to the veteran.

Call of Duty League Scump
Call of Duty League
Scump helped lead the Chicago Huntsmen to a third place finish in the inaugural Call of Duty League season.

Skill-Based Matchmaking was undeniably the biggest talking point throughout the alpha. Almost every Call of Duty League pro chimed in on the feature and how extreme it felt for the first public games. Scump even lashed out in a big way, explaining how it has to be changed. His mindset hasn’t shifted just days out from the beta.

“SBMM, I went on a rampage with that for a little bit,” he admitted during the October 5 episode of The Courage & Nadeshot show.

“I made a lot of people upset. I don’t mind if SBMM is in. I don’t want to play against the bottom 20-30 percent. I also don’t want to feel like I’m playing against the top 5 percent in my public match lobbies.”

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer gameplay
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War alpha featured some of the most extreme SBMM to date.

In order to address the harsh SBMM, he feels as though there’s a “nice median” to strive for. Public games don’t have to put the best against the best, but they also shouldn’t pit the top players against the bottom. To further resolve the issue, Scump demanded a ranked mode too.

“Professional players, amateur players, everyone wants that so we can practice a little more.” It’s here where SBMM should be in full effect, according to Scump. Beyond this though, he believes we’re in for a good year of CoD.

“The maps felt good, the guns felt good. I like the gameplay, I like the mechanics, and they are changing the slide cancel. That was a mechanic from Modern Warfare that I didn’t really like. Movement is nice but that was kind of a cheesy movement.”

The relevant topic begins at the 18:19 mark in the video below.

Overall, Black Ops Cold War “is in a good spot,” Scump said. “I’m very excited for next year’s season and the game in general.” The CDL offseason is getting spicier every day. Though players won’t have to wait much longer to play the game again.

The Black Ops Cold War beta is set to go live on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. One week later and it’ll be open to all platforms. Be sure to check out our full overview so you’re ready to go.

Hitch, Dr Disrespect, more worried by Ninja changes in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Hitch and Dr Disrespect
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide / YouTube: DrDisrespect

Share

Black Ops Cold War dr disrespect Hitch

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

