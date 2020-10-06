Scump reveals one thing he wants added to Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

After putting in time with the early access alpha, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has made up his mind on what he wants to see added ahead of Black Ops Cold War’s full release on November 13.

The very first public playtest for Black Ops Cold War is now in the rearview mirror as we’re just days out from the beta. With plenty of game time under his belt, and plenty more soon to come, the ‘King’ of CoD has made a few demands.

Before ever going hands-on with the game and before 4v4 was announced, Scump had a shortlist for Treyarch. From good map design to predictable spawns and standard movement, his suggestions were to help make the next release the “perfect” CoD game.

With most of his early requests now ticked off the list, what’s left for the developers to change ahead of launch? There’s one major feature that simply needs to be addressed, according to the veteran.

Skill-Based Matchmaking was undeniably the biggest talking point throughout the alpha. Almost every Call of Duty League pro chimed in on the feature and how extreme it felt for the first public games. Scump even lashed out in a big way, explaining how it has to be changed. His mindset hasn’t shifted just days out from the beta.

“SBMM, I went on a rampage with that for a little bit,” he admitted during the October 5 episode of The Courage & Nadeshot show.

“I made a lot of people upset. I don’t mind if SBMM is in. I don’t want to play against the bottom 20-30 percent. I also don’t want to feel like I’m playing against the top 5 percent in my public match lobbies.”

In order to address the harsh SBMM, he feels as though there’s a “nice median” to strive for. Public games don’t have to put the best against the best, but they also shouldn’t pit the top players against the bottom. To further resolve the issue, Scump demanded a ranked mode too.

“Professional players, amateur players, everyone wants that so we can practice a little more.” It’s here where SBMM should be in full effect, according to Scump. Beyond this though, he believes we’re in for a good year of CoD.

“The maps felt good, the guns felt good. I like the gameplay, I like the mechanics, and they are changing the slide cancel. That was a mechanic from Modern Warfare that I didn’t really like. Movement is nice but that was kind of a cheesy movement.”

The relevant topic begins at the 18:19 mark in the video below.

Overall, Black Ops Cold War “is in a good spot,” Scump said. “I’m very excited for next year’s season and the game in general.” The CDL offseason is getting spicier every day. Though players won’t have to wait much longer to play the game again.

The Black Ops Cold War beta is set to go live on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. One week later and it’ll be open to all platforms. Be sure to check out our full overview so you’re ready to go.