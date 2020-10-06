 How to unlock Black Ops Cold War Beta SMG Blueprint & CoD Mobile character - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to unlock Black Ops Cold War Beta SMG Blueprint & Mobile character

Published: 6/Oct/2020 21:07

by Alan Bernal
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Mobile

Activision is going to give Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players a chance to unlock an SMG Weapon Blueprint for the launch of the official game, as well as a new CoD: Mobile character after the Beta ends.

After Treyarch gave their community a taste of BOCW gameplay in the alpha, the studio is going to transition to the next phase of their test in the Beta weekends for the next title in the Call of Duty franchise.

While CoD betas already invite troves of bugs, connection issues, packed servers, and more, Treyarch is asking for all the smoke by putting different rewards up for grabs for players to collect.

These prizes come in the form of the ‘Mutual Animosity’ SMG blueprint for Black Ops Cold War and a CoD: Mobile iteration of Russell Adler, a CIA Agent that will star in the upcoming title’s campaign.

Russell Adler Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Russell Adler is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile as a BOCW beta reward.

How to unlock Mutual Animosity SMG Blueprint

The bonus content most players will be interested to collect in the Black Ops Cold War beta will be the decked-out SMG blueprint called Mutual Animosity, which is for the Type 821 SMG and it includes a pre-installed scope, muzzle, extended mag, underbarrel, and paint job.

To add the Mutual Animosity to your collection as soon as the game releases, all you have to do is hit level 10 during the Beta. After that, once BOCW launches on November 13, you’ll have the gun at your disposal in multiplayer.

Black Ops Cold War beta smg blueprint
Activision
The Mutal Animosity SMG Weapon Blueprint will be given to BOCW players who reach level 10 in the beta.

Russell Adler for CoD: Mobile

Russell Adler, aka ‘America’s monster,’ as Treyarch writer Murray Kraft described him, is going to launch on Call of Duty: Mobile after the beta ends.

Here’s how to unlock Russell in the game:

  1. Create and link an Activision Account for Call of Duty: Mobile here
  2. Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta with the same account from Step 1
  3. Within a week after the beta ends, actively check your email used for your Activision Account (check Spam folders!)
  4. Go to CoD’s code redemption page to enter your UID, along with the code and verification
  5. Go to CoD: Mobile’s in-game mailbox to claim Russell Adler
Russell Adler Call of Duty Block Ops Cold War
Activision
Unlock the CoD: Mobile character by playing the Black Ops Cold War beta.

Adler will be available for the mobile game’s Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes, so players will be able to head into the battlefield flaunting those stylish aviators and a sleek leather jacket.

Early access to the Beta for PS4 users who pre-ordered the game digitally kicks off on October 8 before opening up to all PlayStation players on October 10. There will be another early access period from October 15-16 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, after which all platforms will get the Open Beta from October 17-19.

For more information about what’ll be included, such as the new modes, maps, and more, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Beta guide here.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 14:27

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Hitch and Dr Disrespect
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide / YouTube: DrDisrespect

Black Ops Cold War dr disrespect Hitch

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Advertisement
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

