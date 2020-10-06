Activision is going to give Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players a chance to unlock an SMG Weapon Blueprint for the launch of the official game, as well as a new CoD: Mobile character after the Beta ends.

After Treyarch gave their community a taste of BOCW gameplay in the alpha, the studio is going to transition to the next phase of their test in the Beta weekends for the next title in the Call of Duty franchise.

While CoD betas already invite troves of bugs, connection issues, packed servers, and more, Treyarch is asking for all the smoke by putting different rewards up for grabs for players to collect.

These prizes come in the form of the ‘Mutual Animosity’ SMG blueprint for Black Ops Cold War and a CoD: Mobile iteration of Russell Adler, a CIA Agent that will star in the upcoming title’s campaign.

How to unlock Mutual Animosity SMG Blueprint

The bonus content most players will be interested to collect in the Black Ops Cold War beta will be the decked-out SMG blueprint called Mutual Animosity, which is for the Type 821 SMG and it includes a pre-installed scope, muzzle, extended mag, underbarrel, and paint job.

To add the Mutual Animosity to your collection as soon as the game releases, all you have to do is hit level 10 during the Beta. After that, once BOCW launches on November 13, you’ll have the gun at your disposal in multiplayer.

Russell Adler for CoD: Mobile

Russell Adler, aka ‘America’s monster,’ as Treyarch writer Murray Kraft described him, is going to launch on Call of Duty: Mobile after the beta ends.

Here’s how to unlock Russell in the game:

Create and link an Activision Account for Call of Duty: Mobile here Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta with the same account from Step 1 Within a week after the beta ends, actively check your email used for your Activision Account (check Spam folders!) Go to CoD’s code redemption page to enter your UID, along with the code and verification Go to CoD: Mobile’s in-game mailbox to claim Russell Adler

Adler will be available for the mobile game’s Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes, so players will be able to head into the battlefield flaunting those stylish aviators and a sleek leather jacket.

Early access to the Beta for PS4 users who pre-ordered the game digitally kicks off on October 8 before opening up to all PlayStation players on October 10. There will be another early access period from October 15-16 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, after which all platforms will get the Open Beta from October 17-19.

For more information about what’ll be included, such as the new modes, maps, and more, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Beta guide here.