What does Redeploys mean in Warzone?

Warzone’s Resurgence mode saw a minor update to the scoreboard, with a new category labeled Redeploys. If you’re wondering what it means, here’s what you need to know.

Since its arrival when Warzone and Black Ops Cold War integrated, Resurgence mode has been a neat spin on the classic Warzone formula. In Resurgence, as long as a teammate lives, you’ll come back to life.

It’s been a neat addition for players who enjoy the smaller-sized map pools and an arena to drop high-kill games for bragging rights. However, players have noticed the scoreboard is different in Resurgence, including the addition of a Redeploys tab.

The meaning of Redeploys has left some players a little confused, and if you’re one of them, here’s what you need to know.

What does Redeploys mean on Warzone’s scoreboard?

Simply put, the Redeploys stat in Resurgence counts the number of times you’ve died and come back to life. It functions the same as the death tracker in Call of Duty, although this feature has been missing recently.

While Redeploying is a standard feature across all game modes in Warzone, its inclusion in Resurgence’s scoreboard is because it happens way more frequently. In the standard battle royale mode, you may come back once or twice, maybe a third time, depending on your team’s finances.

However, since Resurgence focuses on nonstop action, the developers felt this was a necessary quality-of-life update. Plus, it helps all the stat counters keep track of their Warzone K/D.

That’s all you need to know about what Redeploys means in Warzone. Catch up on the rest of our COD coverage for more tips and tricks to gain the edge in Warzone.

