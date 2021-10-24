Warzone streamer shows how overpowered stims are in Iron Trials

Warzone’s Iron Trials is the game twist on a competitive and hardcore mode. While players regen at a slower rate, stims can help speed that process up, and one streamer showed how overpowered they are.



Iron Trials was brought into Warzone for a limited time bringing a hardcore twist to the battle royale, but fans showed their love for it and Raven Software brought it back.

In this mode, the game becomes a lot harder. Players have more health, stuns are less effective, Dead Silence is banned, and more, which creates a skill gap.

While regen is also slowed down in this mode, Stims are extremely effective but one Warzone streamer shows just how powerful they really are.

Warzone streamer shows how broken stims are in Iron Trials

Warzone streamer, ‘Its_iron’ was playing a normal game of Iron Trials when he and his duo were in a 2v2 to win the game.

While taking a gunfight, he found himself in the gas so he used his stim to help regen his health. To many people’s surprise, his stim kept his health bar up and he won the game.

Its_Iron even surprised himself as he said, “I’m dead,” but you can see that he never goes down. He was in the ninth circle so the gas dealt a lot of damage, but the stim recovered his health at an insane rate. While it isn’t a stim glitch that we’ve seen in the past, this is extremely busted.

Not only could this affect players in public matches, but also could be used by pros. Twitch Rivals is hosting a $75,000 Iron Trials tournament that will feature some of Warzone’s best players.

While there is no indication if this will be nerfed, you will definitely want to use this in your loadout while playing Iron Trials.