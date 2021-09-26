Best Warzone loadouts for Iron Trials ’84

Warzone has many different game modes that players can drop into, but none are harder than Iron Trials ‘84. This competitive mode gives players more health creating higher TTKs. Here are the top loadouts to use while playing this mode.
With Iron Trials giving players more health this means that there is a different meta than the usual BR modes. Gunfights tend to last longer meaning that players will need weapons that do some damage.
Playstyle has a huge impact on which guns will work for you but one thing is certain, you must be accurate to get kills.
Here are some of the best loadouts to use while taking the Iron Trials battlefield
Best Iron Trials ‘84 loadouts
Since gunfights will last a lot longer than usual you will definitely want weapons that can hold more than 30 bullets. Here are some loadouts that players might want to give a try in their next game.
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 21.8” Task Force.
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: 120 Round Speed Mag
The Stoner 63 is one of Warzone’s best weapons, with very little recoil and a huge ammo magazine, this gun is perfect for this mode. On top of that, the Stoner does insane damage and has great range.
Another good weapon to use would be the Krig 6, as it was recently buffed. Here are the attachments to run.
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd
The Krig 6 is an extremely powerful AR and arguably the best in the game. With 60 bullets and basically no recoil, this shreds opponents.
The last loadout to give a go is the most underrated gun in all of Warzone, the MG 82. It has the highest K/D in the game but still is
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 16.4” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
The MG 82 already has a lot of bullets so there is no need to use a different magazine. This setup will give it minimal recoil and will kill in 7-10 bullets which pair well with its fire rate.
For all loadouts we recommend running these Perks and Equipment for all of your classes as it will help a lot.
- Perk 1: Quick Fix
- Perk 2: Ghost or Overkill
- Perk 3: Amped
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Stim
Quick Fix will allow you to start regeneration health right after taking a gunfight. Ghost or Overkill is the best for that perk slot, it mainly depends on what style you want to play. Amped rounds out your perks as you can swap weapons and use equipment faster.
Using Throwing Knives can help finish off downed opponents while the Stim helps massively in the middle of fights or after to get that health back.
Next time you take on Iron Trials, definitely give one of the combinations a try and see if you can get a win.