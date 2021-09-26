Best Warzone loadouts for Iron Trials ’84

Warzone has many different game modes that players can drop into, but none are harder than Iron Trials ‘84. This competitive mode gives players more health creating higher TTKs. Here are the top loadouts to use while playing this mode.

With Iron Trials giving players more health this means that there is a different meta than the usual BR modes. Gunfights tend to last longer meaning that players will need weapons that do some damage.

Playstyle has a huge impact on which guns will work for you but one thing is certain, you must be accurate to get kills.

Here are some of the best loadouts to use while taking the Iron Trials battlefield

Advertisement

Best Iron Trials ‘84 loadouts

Since gunfights will last a lot longer than usual you will definitely want weapons that can hold more than 30 bullets. Here are some loadouts that players might want to give a try in their next game.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.8” Task Force.

21.8” Task Force. Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 120 Round Speed Mag

The Stoner 63 is one of Warzone’s best weapons, with very little recoil and a huge ammo magazine, this gun is perfect for this mode. On top of that, the Stoner does insane damage and has great range.

Another good weapon to use would be the Krig 6, as it was recently buffed. Here are the attachments to run.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

19.7″ Takedown Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

The Krig 6 is an extremely powerful AR and arguably the best in the game. With 60 bullets and basically no recoil, this shreds opponents.

Advertisement

The last loadout to give a go is the most underrated gun in all of Warzone, the MG 82. It has the highest K/D in the game but still is

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The MG 82 already has a lot of bullets so there is no need to use a different magazine. This setup will give it minimal recoil and will kill in 7-10 bullets which pair well with its fire rate.

For all loadouts we recommend running these Perks and Equipment for all of your classes as it will help a lot.

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Ghost or Overkill

Ghost or Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

Quick Fix will allow you to start regeneration health right after taking a gunfight. Ghost or Overkill is the best for that perk slot, it mainly depends on what style you want to play. Amped rounds out your perks as you can swap weapons and use equipment faster.

Advertisement

Read More: Simple Warzone trick lets players level up guns fast with quad weapon XP

Using Throwing Knives can help finish off downed opponents while the Stim helps massively in the middle of fights or after to get that health back.

Next time you take on Iron Trials, definitely give one of the combinations a try and see if you can get a win.