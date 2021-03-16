Warzone stim glitch is back again, but it's not as bad as before - Dexerto

The now infamous stim glitch has once again reared its ugly head in Warzone, much to the annoyance of its many players, though it seems it’s not nearly as bad as it has been in the past due to some Raven Software-led restrictions.

The infinite stim glitch is one of the more well-known exploits/bugs within Call of Duty: Warzone. At its core, the glitch allows you to use the stim shot tactical equipment as many times as you want, allowing you to essentially survive within the storm if you play your cards right.

The bug has been removed from the game several times now, with Raven seemingly claiming every time that the glitch is gone for good. While it has been out of the game for a good while now, it seems like it has weaseled its way back in.

According to multiple Call of Duty content creators, players are once again using a variation of the glitch in their Warzone games, allowing them to survive in the storm. Despite the the fact that this horrible exploit is back, it’s objectively not as bad as it was previously.

If players attempt to jump or sprint, the glitch will stop working. To put it simply, if players want to do the glitch, they won’t be able to use any of the comforts and features that most Warzone players benefit from.

With this version of the glitch — shared online by ‘wormfam gaming’ — players are restricted in what they can do, or more accurately, what they cannot do.

Despite these restrictions, the infinite stim glitch still has the potential to break games and because of this potency, Dexerto won’t be describing how to complete the glitch, nor will we be linking to instructions on how to complete it for yourself.

That being said, players should be aware of the glitch the next time they’re playing through Warzone, especially considering that it seems to be a problem on all platforms.

While Raven has yet to comment on the bug, here’s hoping that the developers address it soon so that it doesn’t turn into a bigger problem than it already is.