How to watch Warzone Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Iron Trials Showdown: Stream, schedule, format

Twitch Rivals is hosting one of the most highly anticipated Warzone tournaments of the year. Trios will drop into custom lobby Iron Trials ’84 with $75,000 on the line. Here’s everything you need to know.

$75,000 on the line

Trio Iron Trials ’84 custom tournaments featuring top players

Matches kick off on October 26

Ever since Iron Trials ’84 became a mode in Warzone, players have been commenting on how competitive this is and the skill gap it creates by having longer TTKs.

Now, it is finally available in custom lobbies and Twitch Rivals is getting some of the best players in the world to face off in this action-packed event.

Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Iron Trials Showdown stream & schedule

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can watch all the action unfold on Twitch Rival’s stream, embedded above. However, if you want to watch your favorite players’ POVs, competitors will be streaming it on their end for your viewing pleasure.

Advertisement

According to Twitch Rival’s channel, matches are set to start at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET/11 PM BST) on Tuesday, October 26.

Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Iron Trials Showdown format

The Iron Trials Showdown is a trios custom tournament, meaning we will see about 50 teams of three dropping into the hardcore Verdansk for their share of the prize.

The exact format of the tournament is not yet clear, but if we look at recent custom tournaments we can get an idea of how things will play out.

If Twitch Rivals follows previous formats, that would mean teams will drop into six matches, with points being armed based on kills as well as a score multiplier based on placement. We’ll be sure to update this page with the exact format when it becomes available.

Advertisement

Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Iron Trials Showdown teams

Not all of the teams for the Twitch Rivals Iron Trials tournament have been announced, but some people have teased who they will be teaming up with.

Aydan announced he will be playing with Swagg and DiazBiffle, while Newbz hinted at teaming up with Tommey and Almond for the $75,000 tournament.

Registration for a captain slot is closed but we can expect to see other top names like Rated, HusKerrs, Fifakill, Destroy, and more to find themselves on teams as well.