Warzone streamer JoeWo discovers new Tommy Gun loadout that “absolutely fries”

The Tommy Gun is a classic Call of Duty gun but was never powerful enough for Warzone. That was until JoeWo found a different build that melts opponents in the battle royale.

In Warzone, the close-range meta has been mostly dominated by the MP-40 since the Pacific update.

However, that doesn’t mean that other weapons in the game are completely useless. As devs continue to balance guns, this could be a great time to try out other guns to see what feels good.

If you’re an aggressive player, than you probably have used some of the JoeWo’s, also known as the “Movement King” loadouts and he’s found one that makes the Thompson a menace.

JoeWo reveals Warzone M1912 loadout

Warzone’s M1912 is one the least picked submachine guns in the entire game. However, JoeWo thinks the devs “definitely did something” to make the Tommy Gun better. Here’s his loadout.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling

CGC 12″ Cooling Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drum

9mm 50 Round Drum Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

This build focuses on being a fast-paced SMG with quick sprint to fire speed as well as ADS time. That’s why the Recoil Booster, CGC S Adjustable, and Mark VI Skeletal are all found on this loadout.

In a YouTube video, JoeWo drops into Rebirth Island to show off the power this gun holds. From his gameplay, you will notice that the strength of this lies in ability to get in someone’s face.

The Thompson does lack some range so he advises to use the Quick attachment so you can run up on people faster and in typical Joe fashion, finesse your way to kills.

Even if you don’t play Rebirth and spend more time on Caldera, Joe thinks this gun is still good on the Pacific map as well.