Warzone streamer JoeWo reveals “fastest-moving” SMG loadout in Caldera

The Warzone meta is constantly evolving and the movement king JoeWo is always on the run to find the next best gun. His latest discovery features the STEN, which he turns into the “fastest-moving SMG ever.”

Warzone star JoeWo is constantly bringing fresh loadouts to the community. He was one of the first to show off the hipfire PPSh build, and now he has another submachine gun class.

With recent nerfs to the MP-40, Warzone players expect other close-range weapons to take over the meta.

That’s where JoeWo slides into play. When taking a look at which SMG can replace one of the game’s strongest, he found that the STEN fits perfectly into that slot.

Advertisement

JoeWo showcases speedy STEN loadout to dominate Warzone

If you want to replicate JoeWo’s playstyle then you’ll need a quick-moving class, that’s why this STEN could be perfect for you.

Here are the attachments the movement king is rocking with.

STEN Loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Gawain 140mm Short

Gawain 140mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

JoeWo explains that this loadout is set to maximize the movement speed that this weapon has. That’s why he uses the Gawain Para and Quick as these are some of the main factors that increase the speed.

In his gameplay, Joe shows off the true power the STEN holds. Once he picks up his loadout, the aggression starts. He takes on multiple teams by himself and is fly from enemy to enemy in the blink of an eye.

Advertisement

At the time of writing this, the STEN is the lowest picked Vanguard SMG in Warzone (according to WZRanked). However, JoeWo compares this setup to his OG MAC-10 where he was able to outrun the train on Verdansk.

He ends his video by claiming this STEN loadout can be taking over the game very soon as it’s “an absolute cheat code.” So if you’re looking for something to replace the MP-40 definitely give this a try.