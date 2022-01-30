CoD Vanguard Attack on Titan bundle is secretly pay-to-win

Call of Duty: Vanguard released the ultimate crossover skin bundle with Attack on Titan, but players are finding it to be pay-to-win.

Vanguard players got the first Attack on Titan bundle on January 20. There is also rumored to be a second AoT pack that will hit the stores during Season 2.

However, fans had mixed feelings about the one that is currently out, which brought a Levi operator, blueprints, emblems, and a finishing move.

Players are finding that the execution is actually letting players turn into Neo from the Matrix and dodge bullets.

Vanguard players claim Attack on Titan bundle is pay-to-win

While players are enjoying running around Vanguard in a fan-favorite anime character, others are frustrated by its hidden ability.

In a Reddit post by ‘Dreamweaver_duh’ a clip has players baffled by the AoT finishing move as it actually lets the player escape a near-death experience.

You can see in the clip that the character model is assassinating the enemy. Right as they start up the animation, it ends up pulling them behind the door and bullets that should be hitting go flying by.

While the player still eventually die, it allowed the them enough time to complete the execution. This would not be the case with the default finishing move that is in the game. This one only lets you creep up from behind and take them out without jumping around like an anime character.

One Redditor thought this was actually a good representation of the show saying, “Anime powers.” Another person added “Not going to lie, looked really badass.”

Even though going for a finisher might not be ideal in every situation, it is proven to have some extra power and could even be utilized in CoD’s battle royale, Warzone.