Best M1912 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The M1912 has been overlooked by the majority of Warzone players since arriving with Vanguard, but this lethal SMG has a lot to offer with the correct loadout.

When it comes to picking a weapon in Warzone Pacific the majority of players are opting for the MP40, STG44, or Bren.

While all of these guns are extremely strong in the current meta, their popularity is leading the community to overlook a lot of other deadly weapons that arrived with the Vanguard integration.

One that has definitely flown under the radar is the M1912, a high fire rate SMG that shreds opponents at close-range, and even comes with hefty ammo capacity.

Of course, to get the most out of the weapon you’ll need to run a meta loadout, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling

CGC 12″ Cooling Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drum

9mm 50 Round Drum Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk2: Quick

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Mercury Silencer and the CGC 12″ Cooling barrel to increase the overall stability and control of the weapon, making it easy to land every single bullet. Not only that, the silencer conceals your gunfire on the radar, which is key in Warzone when attempting to remain undetected.

After that, utilize M1930 Strife Angled, CGC S Adjustable, as well as the Polymer Grip to boost your mobility and completely bolster the recoil of the SMG. These attachments paired with the Slate Reflector will ensure you never miss a shot, and with the M1912’s incredible fire rate, that’s extremely important.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Incendiary to make use of the burn damage as well as the 9mm 50 Round Drum to decrease ADS time and increase the gun’s fire rate.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Frenzy perk for a burst of regen after a kill, as well as the Quick perk so you can surprise enemy squads with your mobility and catch them off-guard.

Best M1912 Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our M1912 setup runs the typical meta choice with E.O.D to protect you from explosive damage, as well as Amped to make it easier to switch to your AR or Sniper for long-range skirmishes.

Next, you’ll definitely want to run Overkill with this class as the M1912 will struggle to compete from a distance, so having the long-range secondary will ensure you’re ready for any encounter.

Finally, finish off the class with a Throwing Knife to take out downed enemies and a Stim for a boost of health in the middle of a skirmish.

How to unlock the M1912 in Warzone

Unlike some of the other weapons that arrived with Vanguard, the M1912 is relatively easy to unlock and should only take several hours of gameplay.

In order to get your hands on the SMG, you’ll need to reach level 20, so it’s just a case of collecting as much XP as possible.

Alternative to the M1912 loadout in Warzone

While the M1912 has its place in Warzone, it’s hard to compete with the dominance of the MP40 in the current meta. This pint-sized weapon has taken over Caldera and currently stands as the most popular weapon in the game.

So, if the M1912 doesn’t fit your playstyle, it may be time to follow the crowd and pick up the MP40, You can check out our dedicated guide for the weapon here where we lay out the best loadout for the gun.

