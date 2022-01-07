Warzone movement king JoeWo reveals “absolute glitch” PPSh loadout

Warzone player JoeWo is referred to as the Movement King by many in the community, now he’s showing off a wild PPSh loadout to fly at enemies and finesse your way to some easy kills.

For many fans, trying to replicate JoeWo’s playstyle is unimaginable. Between his movement mastery and how close he sits to his monitor, it’s hard to match the demon.

However, for those that are looking to adopt his pace or just want a loadout from a Warzone star, then look no further as JoeWo provides a PPSh loadout he’s calling an “absolute glitch.”

Advertisement

Warzone star JoeWo reveals insane PPSh loadout

The PPSh is already one of the most picked submachine guns in all of Warzone but with an MP-40 nerf on the horizon, it could see even more use.

Now, JoeWo is making this deadly weapon even easier to wield as he shows off a build that doesn’t require you to aim down sights to rack up kills.

JoeWo’s PPSh-41 loadout

Muzzle: Oil Can Silencer

Oil Can Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03 Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

This SMG is rocking some unusual attachments, but that’s because it’s a hip-fire build. The Oil Can Silencer, Removed Stock and even the odd ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope play a huge role in maximizing the hip-fire accuracy of this weapon.

Advertisement

In a YouTube video, you can see just how strong this gun is from the hip. Joe racks up 21 kills in his Rebirth game and does so without using the ADS feature.

Read More: Warzone pro Skrapz gets satisfying revenge on player abusing wall glitch

He strongly encouraged his viewers to try this SMG build as it allows you to play extremely fast without getting punished. JoeWo closed his intro out by saying, “Give this gun a try, it is an absolute cheat code.”