Warzone star Biffle brings out new OTs 9 loadout to dominate $75k tourney

Call of Duty: Warzone players wondering about the new meta may have their answer, as Diaz Biffle debuted a new OTs 9 loadout while dominating the $75,000 Twitch Rivals Customs tournament.

With the last round of SMG buffs and nerfs, Warzone’s meta was thrown into chaos and has struggled to recover. Fortunately, playing for life-changing money is usually a good incentive to figure things out — so pro players provide some quality guidance.

That was the case during the $75k Twitch Rivals NA tournament, as one of Warzone’s top 10 players, Diaz Biffle, showed off a brand-new gun: the OTs 9.

Mostly ignored, Biff complemented his Krig 6 with a new OTs 9 loadout and proceeded to absolutely dominate the tourney’s private lobbies. By the end, his duo had a double-digit lead over any other team and his OTs was in the limelight.

Biffle’s best OTs 9 Warzone loadout

Smh, it really be the ones closest to you.@DiazBiffle staying alive, downing Priestahh, and betraying his fellow Bakas in yesterday's $75k 😳 pic.twitter.com/M6n6Amimrw — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 26, 2021

As you can see in the clip, Biff’s loadout puts in work. And, given his high amount of kills throughout the day, the OTs 9 is intriguing — so here’s his class:

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

Barrel : 8.1” Task Force

Stock : KGB Skeletal stock

Ammunition : 40 Rnd Speed Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

It’s worth noting that this gun dominated in no ordinary tournament, as Twitch Rivals hosted a $75k filled with private lobbies including Verdansk’s very best.

That clip alone includes kills against a CDL pro, Priestahh, and two other big streamers (Biff’s fellow Baka Bros, Lucky Chamu and Repullze).

If you want to watch the entire tournament and see the gun used some more, the full VOD is embedded above. The class is intriguing, as it prioritizes ADS speed with the Serpent Wrap while maintaining damage output thanks to the GRU Suppressor and 8.1” Task Force.

The Skeletal Stock is another move to emphasize mobility, but if you want even more speed then feel free to swap out the Speed Mag for a standard one. Alternatively, for a different setup you can check out JGOD’s.

While most won’t be able to win a $75k using this OTs, it could at least help you win a couple gunfights. As far as how it handles against casuals? Biff dropped 146 kills with it in Plunder so it must handle… pretty well.