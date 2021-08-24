How to watch $75K Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown feat. shroud, HusKerrs, Jukeyz, more

Another round of Twitch Rivals Warzone action is upon us as the biggest Twitch streamers will be dropping into the latest $75,000 tournament.

Another $75,000 is up for grabs in the latest Twitch Rivals event.

Twitch superstar shroud making his return to Warzone.

Duos set to compete in a private lobby format.

In a month loaded with Warzone events, Twitch is set to close things out with a bang. Another massive $75,000 tournament is now locked in as the world’s biggest streamers are set to duke it out in Verdansk once again.

Here’s everything you need to know.

$75K Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown: Streams & Schedule

This month’s Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 25 with EU competing first at 7AM PT before NA takes over at 2PM PT.

Five custom games are in the schedule, meaning the event should run for roughly five hours in total.

The official Twitch Rivals channel will serve as a hub throughout the event, helping you keep on top of the private lobby chaos. Though fans can always tune into their favorite streamers directly if they prefer.

$75K Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown: Format & Prizing

The latest Twitch Rivals event drops Duos into multiple rounds of private lobby action.

Throughout each custom game, players are awarded points for kills with multipliers then applied based on their final placement. Below is a full breakdown of the scoring structure in each game.

Placement Kill Multiplier 1st 2.0x 2-5th 1.5x 6-15th 1.3x 16-25th 1.1x 26th+ 1.0x

Teams will be competing for a whopping $75,000 prize pool once again, with every single team walking away with some amount of cash in their pockets.

You can find the full prize pool breakdown below.

Overall Placement Prize 1st $15,000 2nd $8,000 3rd $6,000 4th $5,000 5th $4,000 6th-7th $3,000 8th-10th $2,000 11th-15th $1,000 16th-20th $650 21st-25th $550 26th-30th $450 31st-35th $350 36th-40th $300 41st-47th $250

$75K Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown: Teams & Players

We’re still a few days out from the latest Twitch Rivals Warzone event. Therefore, not every team is locked in just yet as many Duos remain a mystery.

For the time being, we do know that Twitch superstar shroud will be jumping back into Verdansk for the first time in months as part of the competitive event.

Looking for a duo to carry me in Warzone rivals, who's interested? — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 23, 2021

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as his duo is locked in along with every other team closer to the date.