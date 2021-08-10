JGOD’s OTs 9 Warzone loadout turns SMG into a “close-range beast”

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his deadly Warzone OTs 9 loadout that melts players in close-quarters combat.

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update finally saw the introduction of the OTs 9 SMG. It may still be early days for this pint-sized SMG, but the OTs 9 continues to be a decent pick for those that enjoy lightning-fast fire rates, high mobility, and great reload speeds.

Because of this JGOD believes the OTs 9 melts in Warzone’s Rebirth Island and close-quarter firefights. If you kit the OTs 9 out with the best attachments, then this Cold War weapon can make short work of even the most skilled player. This is especially true when using JGODs latest loadout.

JGOD’s OTs 9 loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

Optic: Microflex LED

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Just like our own OTs 9 loadout, JGOD has utilized both the Gru Suppressor and 8.1” Task Force barrel. Both of these attachments increase the OTs 9’s damage range, while also decreasing the gun’s vertical recoil. Meanwhile, the added bullet velocity and suppression from the muzzle help with hitting targets outside close-quarters scenarios.

Next up is the Microflex LED, which JGOD has used to remove the OTs 9’s weird aim mechanic that can often obstruct your view. This optic makes claiming those all-important headshot multipliers incredibly easy, while also not drastically reducing your ADS speed.

The Tiger Team Spotlight is also a must for those looking to speed up movement speed and ADS strafe speed – two areas that are incredibly important for hyper-aggressive play. Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag.

While 40 Rnds may not sound like a lot of ammunition, the incredibly fast reload speed ensures you can get up and running in no time. In fact, you’ll be able to equip a fresh mag in a blink of an eye thanks to this time-saving attachment.

The OTs 9 may not be the top SMG pick in Warzone Season 4, but JGOD’s loadout proves that this Modern Warfare gun was well worth the wait.