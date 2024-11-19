Gray Zone Warfare wipes explained: When is first reset?

Gray Zone Warfare is finally gearing up for its first progress wipe since launch, so here’s when it takes place and how you will be affected.

As an extraction shooter, Gray Zone Warfare takes plenty of cues from the likes of Escape From Tarkov, from the faction missions to tactical PvPvE gameplay. This includes progress resets, but since its April launch, players have been able to collect loot without interference.

That’s all set to change very soon, so you’ll you need to know when the first wipe is coming to prepare.

When is next GZW progress wipe?

The first progress wipe in Gray Zone Warfare is coming on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as part of the Night Ops update.

This huge update brings plenty of new features to the game, including fresh missions and day/night cycle, so it makes that this is when the first reset comes. In an interview with Insider Gaming, Communications Director, Rick Lagnese, said that a wipe is “100% necessary” given the size of the patch.

Madfinger Games

Wipe explained

Gray Zone Warfare’s wipes completely reset all of your progress, just like in other extraction shooters. This means you’ll lose all of the loot you’ve collected, as well as any mission progress, essentially taking you back to square one.

The only exception to the reset is any content you were promised when purchasing a special edition of the game; this will all carry over. So, if you bought the Supporter Edition, you’ll still have access to the additional locker space and tactical equipment.

There are a number of reasons why games of this ilk use progress wipes, the biggest of which is to keep things fresh. By regularly resetting the entire community, players have more reasons to continue grinding, rather than just sitting on their previously earned gear for months on end.

It also makes it much easier for new players to join the game if the playing field is level. It can be daunting starting a new game after launch and running into high-level players that can wipe you off the wipe with weapons you’ve never even come across.

The final reason is that it gives everyone a clean slate whenever a major update drops. Night Ops is set to completely overhaul GZW in a number of ways to make it feel like a new game, and this way all players are starting from the same point.

So, once the first wipe takes effect, you’ll have to hunt down the best weapons and complete all of the early-game tasks again.