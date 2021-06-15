When is the Warzone & Cold War Season 4 update? Release times & download sizes - Dexerto

Season 4 is just hours away across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. We’ve got the complete overview of when both patches go live, along with specifics on when the season itself gets underway.

After one of the biggest seasons in Call of Duty history, Season 4 is next up to try and top the epic Season 3 experience. With new weapons, POIs, in-game events, and plenty more to look forward to, there’s certainly a ton to wrap your head around.

With each game receiving its own unique update as usual, we’ve got a rundown on the exact file sizes and release times to get you up to speed.

Below is a complete breakdown so you can be ahead of the curve when Season 4 updates roll out around the world in the next few hours.

When is the Warzone Season 4 update?

The Warzone Season 4 patch goes live on Wednesday, June 16 at 9PM PT, or early on June 17 depending on where you are in the world.

Warzone Season 4 update global release times:

Wednesday, June 16 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Thursday, June 17 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 4 update?

While the Season doesn’t actually start until later on, Black Ops Cold War’s update lands ahead of time to get you ready. The Season 4 update is available to download from Tuesday, June 15 at 9PM PT.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 update global release times:

Tuesday, June 15 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Wednesday, June 16 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



When does Season 4 start in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Despite the Black Ops Cold War patch releasing early, Season 4 won’t actually be live until Warzone catches up. The new season officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 16 at 9PM PT across both titles.

Season 4 global launch times:

Wednesday, June 16 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Thursday, June 17 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



Season 4 update download sizes for Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 30 GB

PlayStation 4: 15.5 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 31.0 GB

Xbox One: 17.7 GB

PC: 21.6 GB (without HD Pack) / 30.7 GB (with HD Pack)

Note: PC users will also need 60.6GB-92.1 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Warzone Season 4 update sizes

Exact file sizes for the Warzone Season 4 update are yet to be confirmed. We’ll keep you posted right here as Activision reveals more about the incoming patch.

What’s new in Season 4 of Warzone & Black Ops Cold War?

Season 4 introduces a wide range of fresh content across both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. From new multiplayer maps and battle royale POIs, to devastating weapons in both titles, there’s plenty to keep on top of. Below is a full breakdown of everything new: