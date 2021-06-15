When is the Warzone & Cold War Season 4 update? Release times & download sizes - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 15/Jun/2021 5:42by Brad Norton
Season 4 is just hours away across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. We’ve got the complete overview of when both patches go live, along with specifics on when the season itself gets underway.
After one of the biggest seasons in Call of Duty history, Season 4 is next up to try and top the epic Season 3 experience. With new weapons, POIs, in-game events, and plenty more to look forward to, there’s certainly a ton to wrap your head around.
With each game receiving its own unique update as usual, we’ve got a rundown on the exact file sizes and release times to get you up to speed.
Advertisement
Below is a complete breakdown so you can be ahead of the curve when Season 4 updates roll out around the world in the next few hours.
The Warzone Season 4 patch goes live on Wednesday, June 16 at 9PM PT, or early on June 17 depending on where you are in the world.
While the Season doesn’t actually start until later on, Black Ops Cold War’s update lands ahead of time to get you ready. The Season 4 update is available to download from Tuesday, June 15 at 9PM PT.
Despite the Black Ops Cold War patch releasing early, Season 4 won’t actually be live until Warzone catches up. The new season officially kicks off on Wednesday, June 16 at 9PM PT across both titles.
Advertisement
Note: PC users will also need 60.6GB-92.1 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.
Exact file sizes for the Warzone Season 4 update are yet to be confirmed. We’ll keep you posted right here as Activision reveals more about the incoming patch.
Season 4 introduces a wide range of fresh content across both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. From new multiplayer maps and battle royale POIs, to devastating weapons in both titles, there’s plenty to keep on top of. Below is a full breakdown of everything new:
Advertisement
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.