Warzone Rebirth Island Champion’s Quest is so hard it’s basically broken

The new Champion’s Quest for Rebirth Island is difficult to the point of being broken, and needs some kind of tweak to make it worthwhile.

The rerelease of Rebirth Island in Warzone also introduced a new Champion’s Quest to give players a chance at earning a nuke.

However, this new quest is so difficult that players have had to resort to finding broken strategies to cheese their way to completing it.

While something like this should be difficult to achieve, making it near-impossible is a step too far and should get attention as soon as possible.

Firstly, earning the Champion’s Quest is no easy task, requiring someone to either win 5 games in a row or win 30 games total in the game.

Article continues after ad

But then the challenge is bumped tenfold when you actually begin the contract in a match on Rebirth Island. The contract itself requires you to finish it in 10 minutes, but the issue comes up with the four elements you have to collect to build the nuke.

Article continues after ad

Each element takes 8 minutes to spawn, and players are meant to perform certain tasks like buying equipment or downing and interrogating enemies to reduce that time. But even with that, the rate of reduction is so small that the contract becomes a Herculean effort to finish.

The Warzone community has quickly come to realize the absurdity of this difficulty, with many calling it “bugged” or “broken.”

Article continues after ad

Players have had to resort to spam buying items at a store when there is a fire sale, while activating the contract at the right time in order to have a chance of finishing the mission, which feels like it shouldn’t happen.

“It’s insanely difficult and stupidly cheesy as you essentially need 150k and to wait until a firesale, then buy as many plates as you can to tick the timer down on the 3 elements.”

It feels like there needs to be a chance put into place to make this quest easier, while still carrying some degree of difficulty.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user on the Warzone subreddit proposes that the devs should remove the buy station timer reduction, and focus on buffing the reductions you earn from kills and opening chests. They reason that, as it stands, the current method “doesn’t take much skill.”

Of course, there has been no confirmation from the devs that they will change anything about how the Champion’s Quest works on Rebirth Island. But it feels like something that absolutely has to be looked into.