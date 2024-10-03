Warzone map rotation glitch lets you play Rebirth Island permanently

There is a trick in Warzone that lets you avoid map rotation in Resurgence and instead only ever play Rebirth Island, letting you skip over Vondel and Fortune’s Keep without having to wait.

While each Warzone map has its own fans and players appreciate different ones for different reasons, Rebirth Island is almost unanimously the number one pick, especially when it comes to small-map Resurgence matches.

In a playlist update at the end of September, developers Raven Software removed a number of playlists as they prepare for Black Ops 6. This meant only Solos and Quads in Battle Royale, and Duos and Quads in Resurgence.

Players were quick to air their frustration with these changes, exasperated at the decision to remove so many playlists with weeks left until Black Ops 6, and even longer until it’s integrated into Warzone.

But, it is possible to bypass playing through the other maps and only ever load into Rebirth. Here’s what you need to do:

Wait until the Resurgence rotation shifts to Rebirth Island — this can be duos or quads, whichever you prefer and play more often. Load into the map. As soon as you get into the game and the countdown starts, back out. Do the same again: load in and immediately pull yourself out. You should now have Resurgence Rebirth Island as your ‘Last Played’ on the menu. Select this at any time, regardless of the rotation timer, to only get Rebirth Island lobbies.

Activision Rebirth Island is by far the most popular Warzone Resurgence map.

Obviously if you prefer Fortune’s Keep or Vondel, you can do this for either of those, and you won’t have to bother playing the other two, but Rebirth is certainly the most popular.

Be warned, though: if you play any other mode, it will replace Rebirth Island as your last played, so you’ll have to do the glitch again if so.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what exactly will happen when Warzone is integrated with Black Ops 6, or even when the integration is due to happen.

It usually occurs around three weeks after the launch of the mainline title, which would put us in mid-November, and the new Area 99 map is expected to replace Rebirth down the line, but that wouldn’t be a very welcome change for most players.

Raven Software haven’t yet patched this permanent Rebirth glitch at the time of writing but that’s not to say they won’t at all, so make sure to enjoy it while it lasts!