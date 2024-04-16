Gaming

“Broken” Warzone rifle dominates like SMG thanks to one attachment

Connor Bennett
Warzone players discover "DMR 2.0" as new marksman rifle dominates UrzikstanActivision

There is a “broken” battle rifle in Warzone that can dominate like an SMG thanks to one attachment, and one CoD expert absolutely loves it. 

Over the last few years, Warzone has had its fair share of broken weapon meta. The Gallantry MAC-10 blueprint still strikes fear into players whenever it is mentioned, and the DMR still keeps some players awake at night. 

The Modern Warfare 3 integration with Warzone has had a handful of overpowered weapons as well, with a few of these coming as a result of the new Aftermarket Parts. Some of these new attachments have been seen as “pointless” in different situations, but there are others that give massive bonuses to overlooked weapons. 

That is the case with the JAK Heretic Carbine conversion kit and the MTZ-762, which Warzone guru TheKoreanSavage believes is a “broken” option moving forward in Season 3. 

“It adds 53% to the effective damage range, which is insane. It adds a huge 43% horizontal recoil control bonus and pretty much turns a battle rifle into an SMG, or, I guess, the AMAX,” he said. 

“The only downside is the bullet velocity, but you don’t really need that if you’re using it as an SMG,” the YouTuber added, noting that he uses MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel to bring the bullet velocity back up anyway. 

  • Muzzle: Casus Brake L
  • Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel
  • Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop
  • Magazine: 7.62 40-round mag
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Heretic Carbine

As noted, the MTZ-762 has gone under the radar a little bit in the last few weeks, especially as battle rifles have slightly slipped away from the meta conversation. 

So, it’ll be interesting to see if this conversion makes its usage pick up a bit.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

keep reading
Last Stand perk logo with Moscow map inbackground
Call of Duty
Leaked Black Ops Gulf War perk could completely change Warzone meta
Jacob Hale
Purple, green and red skin being held up in call of duty firing range
Call of Duty
How to get Warzone’s That’s a Lot of Molecules High Trip camo
Connor Bennett
Warzone operator using Rapp H LMG with Call of Duty Warzone logo in bottom right corner
Call of Duty
MW2 LMG has one of Warzone’s best TTKs but it’s still underrated
Connor Bennett
Warzone soldier using Renetti
Call of Duty
Warzone streamer Fifakill’s new MCW loadout is bringing the close-range meta back
John Esposito

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.