How to watch $100K OpTic Texas Warzone tournament: Streams, schedule, teams

OpTic Texas is set to open Warzone Pacific Season 2 with a bang as $100,000 will soon be on the line in one of the year’s biggest tournaments. From when it kicks off to the star-studded teams competing, here’s everything you need to know.

$100,000 prize pool split across two days.

Solo Dolo & Trios Customs formats.

OpTic CDL squad expected to compete.

After a handful of smaller events to start the month, OpTic Texas is taking things to a whole new level in February with one of the biggest Warzone competitions yet.

$100,000 is up for grabs in separate competitions as Warzone’s top talent is set to drop in for two days of action.

Before it all gets underway, we’ve got you covered on everything there is to know about the OpTic Texas Warzone tournament.

OpTic Texas $100K Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

The $100K OpTic Texas Warzone tournament is set to be streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. As always, fans can also tune into their favorite players directly as every competitor is required to stream their POV.

Action is split across two days for this event. It all kicks off with the Solo Dolo tournament on Tuesday, February 15, followed closely by the Trios Customs competition on Wednesday, February 16.

An exact start time is yet to be confirmed and there’s also no telling how long each portion of the event may run. Though it’s safe to expect a solid afternoon of action across both days.

OpTic Texas $100K Warzone event: Format

Rather than a standard Warzone format, OpTic has split its competition across two days with distinct rulesets.

Up first is the Solo Dolo portion of the event, expected to mirror the World Series of Warzone competition. Every individual will be fighting for themselves in this portion of the event, but there’s currently no telling if we’ll see just one high-stakes lobby, or multiple throughout the day.

After Scump won the last solo lobby, we’ll have to see if the King can secure the two-peat and close out another massive win.

On day two comes the Trios Customs format which should be more familiar to experienced Warzone pros. Teams of three will battle across Caldera and be awarded for not just their kills, but their placement too.

Be sure to check back soon for a breakdown of the prizing split along with specific item bans that may arise following the Season 2 update.

OpTic Texas $100K Warzone event: Teams & Players

While not every team is locked in for the $100K OpTic tournament just yet, we do already know a few big names signed up.

Below is an early look at everyone confirmed for the event thus far.

Aydan, Fifakill, & Jukeyz

Bartonologist, Fukluvey, & Number1Girl

OpTic Sebas, JDevise, & TrickyRick

OpTic Holly, TBA

We’re sure to see OpTic’s own out in full force as well. Karma, Boze, and perhaps even FormaL could all be making an appearance.

We’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest Trios are we get closer to the major competition.