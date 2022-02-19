Warzone players frustrated with glitch that removes Modern Warfare camos

Warzone players are starting to get extremely frustrated with a glitch that’s preventing them from putting on Modern Warfare camos they earned in the game.

Call of Duty’s battle royale has features integrated from the past three titles. This means that progress earned from those games are usable in Warzone.

This includes weapons, attachments, operator skins, and — arguably everyone’s favorite — camos.

However, a new update is causing some issues for Warzone players as they seemed to have lost access to all of their weapon swag.

Warzone players can’t use Modern Warfare camos

In a Reddit post by ‘Horses-Mane’ people are starting to notice that their camos from Modern Warfare are no longer in the gunsmith.

Horses Mane is extremely frustrated with this as they report, “My obsidian M4 camo that almost cost me two relationships is gone along with all my gold camos.”

Another Redditor replied with the exact same problem: “Same here Damascus doesn’t load in-game, it just switches to default automatically.”

Warzone received a minor update, which is giving people access to a free skin and Battle Pass Tier skips.

There was even another post with people complaining about their “hard-earned” MW camos just disappearing for no reason. User ‘_-bart-_’ said that the game is completely broken as they rattled off a list of problems since this mini-update.

They included that they are lagging in every game, can’t slide cancel, and of course, can’t use camos from Modern Warfare.

Unfortunately, there is no way to tell what actually happened but Activision has noted this on their end. So until a fix is out, players will need to find another camo that they like while this gets resolved.