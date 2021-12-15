How to watch $25k Warzone Code Red Showdown: Stream, schedule, teams

Warzone Pacific is with us, and the tournaments are starting to really get going now. BoomTV and Dr Disrespect are hosting a Warzone Code Red Showdown on the new Caldera map with $25k on the line on December 15, so here’s what you need to know.

The December 15 Warzone update brought several changes to the weapon balancing and bugs in the game, tightening up the overall experience.

Not only that, but the RICOCHET anti-cheat kernel-level driver started to roll out globally to hopefully put an end to the hacking issue once and for all.

With that, BoomTV are hosting a 2v2 kill race tournament featuring some of the best and most popular players in the game.

$25k Warzone Code Red Showdown stream & schedule

The tournament can be viewed on the official BoomTV Twitch channel, embedded above. If you’d prefer to watch certain players’ POVs, though, you can tune in to their individual channels to watch their gameplay.

The tournament starts on Wednesday, December 15, at 11 AM PT (2 PM ET/7 PM GMT) and should last for several hours into the night before the winner is crowned.

It is an eight-team, double-elimination bracket, with duos going head-to-head in quad lobbies. Whichever duo earns the highest kill count in said lobby progresses to the next round.

$25k Warzone Code Red Showdown teams

Some of the best duos in Warzone will be hitting Caldera to fight for the grand prize during this Code Red tournament. Here are the teams:

Teams Dr Disrespect & ZLaner Tommey & Almond JessieCooks & TBA Swagg & Booya iSmixie and zSmit Rated & Aydan BobbyPoff & Finessen HusKerrs & ScummN

Expect to see big hitters such as Tommey and Almond among the top, especially carrying the momentum from their dominant $100k win in the Atlanta FaZe Pacific Pursuit tournament on December 14.

Who will reign supreme in the Code Red Showdown, though? Make sure to tune in on December 15 to find out.