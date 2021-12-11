Powerful Automaton loadout is already Warzone Pacific’s best weapon

YouTuber JackFrags has unveiled his Automaton loadout for Warzone Pacific Season 1, using the fast-firing Vanguard assault rifle to dominate the early weeks of Caldera.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s full integration with Warzone came on December 8, seeing all of its weapons added and the battle royale transition to a luscious, sun-soaked environment on a Pacific Island called Caldera.

Naturally, players are still trying to figure out how the new weapons stack up to the old, and which are best to maximize their chance of winning.

While early metas are still elusive, YouTuber JackFrags has found himself an early front-runner in the form of the Automaton, the fast-firing Vanguard assault rifle that is moderately popular in the annual title’s multiplayer.

Advertisement

Best Automaton loadout in Warzone Pacific

Using all ten possible attachments, Jack’s Automaton seeks to strengthen its strongest aspects – fast-fire rate, damage, and handling – while also trying to minimize the detrimental impacts of its weaknesses – accuracy, mag size, and recoil.

It makes the Automaton a medium-range monster, capable of bettering almost any weapon at those distances. Regardless, it remains slightly weaker than some low-recoil ARs at longer ranges, simply because of its bounce and kick when firing fully automatic.

JackFrags‘ full Automaton loadout is listed below:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC Skeletal

ZAC Skeletal Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Fully Loaded Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

The key attachments here are the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums and the MX Silencer. The former will compensate for the Automaton’s incredibly fast fire rate and allow you to take down entire enemy teams without reloading, while the latter keeps you off enemy radars and makes detection much more difficult.

Advertisement

It’s a behemoth of a class, and could well become the early meta in Caldera.