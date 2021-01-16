 Warzone players outraged as stats change protects hackers & SBMM abuse - Dexerto
Warzone players outraged as stats change protects hackers & SBMM abuse

Published: 16/Jan/2021 14:41

by Connor Bennett
Trio of Warzone characters protecting a loadout drop amid explosions
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have aired their concerns with the recent changes making profile stats private following the companion app drama, with some players pointing out that the change helps cheaters hide from punishment. 

Like many other multiplayer games, Warzone has had its issues with both hackers and skill-based matchmaking ruining the experience for some players.

While they’ve both always been an annoyance, players recently discovered that some were using an app from the CoDTracker site, and another called ‘SBMMWarzone’, that helped them pick and choose their lobbies. These apps were, initially, meant to be used to root out cheaters, but it backfired and SBMM abuse became the primary use. 

Changes were made to the app to help quell the abuse, and Activision even made every Warzone account private so that the data couldn’t reach similar apps. However, that has caused annoyance as well.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Trailer Adler
Activision / Treyarch
SBMM in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone has been an issue for a while.

CoD YouTuber Drift0r pointed out that, given how annoying the new opt-in process is to share Warzone stats – and that it isn’t mandatory, either – players will simply choose to stay hidden. 

“Some of them (pro players and record holders) might not want to opt-in, or like me, might not be able too or it might take a while, which means that if anybody is cheating at a high level, either to get YouTube content or to stream tournaments, they can just opt out of all this and keep the cheating private,” he said.

The YouTuber noted that, while Activision might have the data on their end and could root out cheaters, it makes it harder for the community to assist them in that fight. 

Other players backed up Drift0r’s concerns about the cheating and SBMM abuse, with some offering up ideas for future changes. 

“They’ll literally do everything except just tone down SBMM, which would mitigate all these other issues,” said one player. “There’s an elephant in the room and its name is cheating. Activision just reopened the highway for cheating. Shameful,” added another.

Others, though, took a different slant, saying: “This officially ruined the game for me. I liked having public stats. It gave me something to work towards in improving… now what’s the point since no one can see them and I have nothing to compare mine to.”

As Drift0r notes, it could become a case where the opt-in process is made mandatory moving, as it seems to a situation that is majorly in flux – given that there have been two changes in quick succession.

It could also be the case that Activision decides to not do anything else, and this is their final move. Though, given the outrage from the community, that seems unlikely.

MrDalekJD shares his biggest wish for Warzone after BOCW Season 1

Published: 16/Jan/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Roberto Carlos SBC Solution
MrDalekJD / Infinity Ward

Warzone

MrDalekJD has opened up on his biggest wishes for Call of Duty: Warzone in the future on the CharlieIntel podcast, including more storytelling and a new map.

Jon ‘MrDalekJD’ Hutchinson is a beloved figure in the Call of Duty scene. Even though his content revolves around Zombies, he’s played the game for many years now, and the community values his opinions.

So, when asked on the CharlieIntel podcast what he’d like to see happen from Warzone in the future, people were listening. Spoiler alert, it’s in line with what most other players hope to see too.

MrDalekJD Gaming YouTuber
Instagram: MrDalekJD
MrDalekJD is known for his videos on Call of Duty: Zombies.

“The thing with Warzone is they [got] pretty good, well it seemed at the time, really good at telling an underlying story that was being slowly unraveled every season,” he said. “It was all to do with the rockets and Bunker 11 and Bunker 10 and all that. It was amazing.”

“I think if they just continue with that, that’s enough to keep me happy,” he added. “But I do think we are due for a new map. I love Verdansk to pieces. It’s a fantastic map. Massive props to Infinity Ward and Raven on that because it’s incredible.”

“But I think it is time for Treyarch to step in and bring in a new Cold War-themed Warzone map,” he said. It’s something that most players want and expect, and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before it happens.

MrDalekJD isn’t alone in his views, especially when it comes to wanting a new map. Verdansk has been fantastic, but it’s become a little stale to veteran players, and the show must go on.

Black Ops Cold War has already been out for several months now. So, a new Warzone map can’t be too far away. However, there still has been no official word on when we can expect it.

Until then, all we can do is sit back, relax, and twiddle our thumbs while we wait.