Warzone players furious over “huge L” ranked play changes in Season 6

Warzone players have been left seriously frustrated at the changes made to ranked play in the game in the Season 6 update, baffled as to why certain decisions were made, most notably the changed player count.

For many more competitive-minded players, ranked play is Warzone at its best, as they can grind their way through skill divisions, earn SR, and aim for the very top ranks where they will play against the best players.

There are some key changes between casual play in public matches and the ranked experience, such as certain weapon restrictions and circle changes, as well as a higher player count, but they made some significant changes in the Season 6 update, and people aren’t happy.

Season 6 ranked changes

Shortly after patch notes went live, ranked devs Treyarch posted some additional changes that had been made that were not included in the initial notes, including a player count reduction from 150 players or 50 trios, to 102 players or 34 trios. Gulag Entry kits were also added as well as some circle sizing and time changes.

Immediately, players were upset at the changes. World Series of Warzone winner Biffle responded simply asking “excuse me?”

“102 players needs to be reverted ASAP,” said fellow competitor KingProdigy.

Others simply called the change a “huge L” and echoed demands for the 102 player change be reverted, while many responses asked why they had failed to address the issue of players hitting ALT F4 so as to avoid losing SR and not fall down the ranks.

Season 6 is the last of Modern Warfare 2, and with just 6 weeks between the update and Modern Warfare 3 dropping, it’s unclear whether Raven Software or Treyarch will make any more major changes to ranked or Warzone in general, as focus shifts to the new game and how it’ll change the Call of Duty battle royale.