 Controversial Warzone companion app makes big changes to stop SBMM exploits - Dexerto
Controversial Warzone companion app makes big changes to stop SBMM exploits

Published: 5/Jan/2021 14:24

by Connor Bennett
Modern Warfare characters battling in a train station in Warzone
Activision

The controversial Warzone companion app that showed players the K/D’s and detailed stats of everyone in their lobby has made a number of changes in response to claims that it was ruining the battle royale.

Like many other multiplayer games, Call of Duty Warzone has been plagued with complaints and issues surrounding skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – and after the Black Ops Cold War integration, it’s still a major issue.

The debate about SBMM was intensified further when some PC players started using an unofficial Warzone companion app as a way to find if there were cheaters in their game. However, the app allowed users to get a detailed overview of the other teams and players in their lobby before the game started, so they could pick and choose who they wanted to play against.

Some players claimed that the app had gone beyond just outing cheaters and was “ruining” the game altogether. Though, the app’s creators have stepped in and made some changes. 

Warzone companion app showing stats of a lobby
Twitter: ModernWarzone
The companion app allowed PC players to see incredibly detailed stats in Warzone lobbies.

According to Eurogamer, the team behind the app – COD Stats – rolled out a patch on January 4, making it so that certain stats would no longer show up until after the pre-match warm-up period had ended.

Previously, the stats would be available during the warm-up period, so players could duck out pretty quickly if they didn’t like what they were up against. Users could also report potential cheaters before a game, but this is now not possible.

Dmitry Shymko, the owner of the app and COD Stats site, told Eurogamer that the app had been intended to be used as a tool to “help the community” and “highlight” cheaters. “What is a bit sad is most of the discussion is focused on finding ways to abuse but not about the advantages and positive sides of the app,” he said. 

Though it has been changed, the app is not going away. Shymko added that he and his team will still be taking on feedback to develop the app moving forward.

Whether or not the app continues to be a hot button topic for Warzone players after its changes, however, remains to be seen.

Entertainment

David Dobrik’s Warzone clutch wins bet to make his friend move to LA

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:52

by Jacob Hale
david dobrik on warzone
Activision/YouTube: David Dobrik

David Dobrik is planning to move one of his hometown Chicago friends, John, out to Los Angeles to live and work with him after winning a Warzone bet — and John isn’t happy about it at all.

Throughout the latter half of 2020 and through 2021, Dobrik has moved his YouTube prowess over to Twitch, streaming his Warzone gameplay and reaching a new audience, including playing with pro players and top streamers such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno.

During a January 2021 stream, Dobrik brought some of his old YouTube vibes to his stream by making a huge bet with John, a friend from back home in Chicago, asking him to move to LA and work at his new pizza restaurant, Doughbriks, if they win their next game.

After a string of awful games, John reluctantly agreed, clearly not interested, saying that they “won’t win anyway” — but was livid after the match finished.

david dobrik
Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik has a brilliant habit of making crazy things happen, and he’s done it once again.

While many fans would dream of living and working with Dobrik, clearly John is a little less in awe of the YouTuber, and really didn’t want to win the game and be dragged to Los Angeles — even launching himself off of a building to try and ruin the squad’s chances of winning.

Anyone who knows Dobrik, though, will know that luck works a little differently in his world, as you can tell by the bizarre events of some of his biggest vlogs. Of course, Dobrik and fellow friend Alex Ernst managed to clutch up and win the game, with John’s evident disappointment drowned out by Dobrik’s sheer, unadulterated joy.

Saying that he’s “f**king his life up,” John jokes about working in a chemical factory and getting some lab experience then following it up by working in “a f**king pizza shop” — perhaps not the career trajectory he had planned.

It’s not exactly clear whether this is all actually going to happen, but it definitely seems as if the big move could be going ahead, especially with how both parties reacted and discussed it all after.

Now, we just have to wait and see what happens, but don’t be too surprised when you see John serving up some classic, Chicago-style deep dish alongside Dobrik in Los Angeles.