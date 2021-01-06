 Warzone update nerfs DMR, MAC-10, Diamatti, Type 63: Patch Notes - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Warzone update nerfs DMR, MAC-10, Diamatti, Type 63: Patch Notes

Published: 6/Jan/2021 16:41

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone dmr diamatti type 63 mac-10 nerfs
Activision

Warzone

In a new Call of Duty: Warzone patch, Black Ops Cold War’s DMR, MAC-10, dual Diamattis and Type 63 have all been nerfed — ending what was potentially the most oppressive Verdansk meta to date. 

It took a few days for the DMR and MAC-10 to be discovered and then a few more for the dual Diamattis to come into play. But, in the weeks since Black Ops Cold War: Season 1 debuted Warzone integration, the Cold War meta has become a sore point throughout the Warzone community.

Now, just a day after promising adjustments, Raven Software have taken to Twitter to announce that the three meta weapons (DMR 14, MAC-10, dual wield Diamattis) and the likely successor (Type 63, another tactical rifle) are all getting nerfed in a quick update.

For all but the Diamattis, the nerfs come with headshot damage tweaks and, for the tactical rifles, some recoil changes. Interestingly, this sets a concrete meta into a liquidated flux, but players do have some theories for the next meta already.

Offered to the community without an official patch notes blog, but instead with a tweet, Raven have quickly described the adjustments for each of the weapons. While this doesn’t give exact numbers, Warzone fans are likely to begin experimenting immediately in an effort to discover just how harshly these guns have been treated.

It’s worth bearing in mind that these changes are solely being made in Warzone as well, so the Cold War multiplayer experience is untouched by these adjustments.

January 16 Warzone patch notes

  • DMR 14: Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
  • Type 63: Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
  • Mac-10: Decreased headshot multiplier
  • Dual Diamattis: Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range

This piece is currently being updated with more information…

